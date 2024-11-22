How to watch 'Outlander' season 7 part 2 online and from anywhere

A gunshot echoes through the centuries in "Outlander" season 7 part 2. Will it prove a death knell for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe)? Roger (Richard Rankin) and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh), meanwhile, brave the stones in a desperate bid to find Jemmy.

Here's how to watch "Outlander" season 7 part 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Brianna's (Sophie Skelton) slimy colleague Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) appears to have abducted Jemmy in an effort to seize the Jacobite gold that effectively proved the undoing of Murdina Bug. It was hidden in a cave by Jamie, who revealed the location in a letter containing clues that only Jemmy would understand – a letter that Rob got his hands on. Brianna has stayed behind in the 1980s.

Ian (Steven Cree) has been watching his back after Arch Bug's (Hugh Ross) ominous threat, though perhaps he out to have been keeping an eye out for Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) instead.

Torn apart once more, Jamie and Claire have nothing to go on but faith in each other, but it's tested to the extreme when Claire receives a devastating update.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Outlander" season 7 part 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Outlander' season 7 part 2 online in the U.S.

"Outlander" season 7 part 2 premieres on Starz at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, November 22 in the U.S.. Episodes will air in the same slot weekly.

The standalone Starz streaming service usually costs $10.99 per month, but you can currently get it for $6.99. Willing to commit to six months up front? You'll pay $23.94, which works out at $3.99 per month.

If you want all your streaming in one place, opt for Hulu's Starz add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of a usual Hulu subscription.

You can also watch Starz via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream. Philo is by far the cheapest among these if you only want to watch "Outlander" season 7 part 2, but it has limited channels and features compared to alternatives. So make sure to check out our guide to the best cable TV alternatives so you can make an informed decision.

Philo is a streaming service that offers a selection of live and on-demand television channels. It includes various cable channels, including popular networks like Starz, AMC, HGTV, Food Network, and Discovery Channel, among others. Philo is known for its affordability compared to traditional cable TV packages, as it offers a lower monthly subscription fee of $28 a month.

Try Philo now for free with a seven-day free trial.

How to watch 'Outlander' season 7 part 2 online from anywhere

Just because Starz isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Outlander" season 7 part 2 if you've traveled somewhere where the service isn't accessible.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch 'Outlander' season 7 part 2 online in Canada

In Canada, "Outlander" season 7 part 2 premieres on W Network at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, November 25.

The network also has an online streaming platform, which lets you watch some shows the day after they air, with no need to log in for the first seven days.

You can also stream "Outlander" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Outlander' season 7 part 2 online in the U.K.

Brits can watch "'Outlander" season 7 part 2 on Lionsgate Plus, starting Saturday, November 23.

There are two main ways of getting Lionsgate Plus. The first is via Prime Video channels, where you can add Lionsgate+ to your existing Prime account for £5.99/month after your 7-day free trial).

The second is directly through its own streaming service, where you can also get a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus. Once that expires, the service costs £5.99/month.

If you're traveling abroad, you can access your usual U.K. streaming service from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch 'Outlander' season 7 part 2 online in Australia

In Australia, "Outlander" season 7 episode 2 premieres on streaming specialist Binge on Saturday, November 23.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or, if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can every episode on Foxtel One from 4 p.m. AEDT each Saturday.

Outside Australia? Aussies traveling abroad can unblock their preferred streaming service from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

'Outlander' season 7 part 2 cast

Caitríona Balfe as Clare Fraser

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser MacKenzie

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser

Steven Cree as Ian Murray

Hugh Ross as Arch Bug

Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter

Joey Phillips as Dr Denzell Hunter

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser

Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan

Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray

Rod Hallett as Benedict Arnold

Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock

Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron

Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie

Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom

'Outlander' season 7 part 2 episode guide

Episode 9 — "Unfinished Business"

Episode 10 — "Brotherly Love"

Episode 11 — "A Hundredweight of Stones"

Episode 12 — "Carnal Knowledge"

Episode 13 — "Hello, Goodbye"

Episode 14 — "Ye Dinna Get Used to It"

Episode 15 — "Written in My Own Heart's Blood"

Episode 16 — "A Hundred Thousand Angels" (series finale)