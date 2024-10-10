'Fallout' star Ella Purnell's new thriller show has landed on Starz — and it's already 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

There's no denying that Ella Purnell is one of the most talented young actors in the industry today, so when I heard she was leading her own darkly comedic thriller, I was immediately on board. It seems like she’s back and better than ever with her new gripping thriller show, “Sweetpea”, which has just landed on the streaming service Starz.

“Sweetpea” has all the makings of this year’s next big thriller, and it's already got viewers hooked. This isn’t just another revenge story — it’s a widely entertaining “coming-of-rage” tale that follows a quiet, mistreated wallflower who reaches her breaking point and takes vengeance into her own hands. What's better is that “Sweetpea” has earned glowing reviews and a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, with such a strong start, “Sweetpea” is shaping up to be a must-watch this fall. Here’s everything you need to know about this new thriller show and what critics are saying about it…

Here's how you can watch "Sweetpea" online and from anywhere.

What is ‘Sweetpea’ about?

Sweetpea | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

“Sweetpea” follows Rhiannon Lewis (Purnell), a seemingly unremarkable woman who blends into the background of her mundane life. Overlooked by those around her, Rhiannon’s daily frustrations begin to mount — from caring for her ailing father to enduring a dead-end job. But after hitting her breaking point, she finds a chilling outlet for her anger: murder. As Rhiannon’s transformation from a meek wallflower to a vengeful killer unfolds, she begins targeting those who’ve wronged her, including her former high school bully.

With each act of violence, she gains control over the chaos in her life, but keeping her deadly secret becomes increasingly difficult. “Sweetpea” is a darkly comedic thriller that explores the thin line between rage and revenge, asking just how far someone will go once they lose control.

‘Sweetpea’ reviews — what the critics are saying about it

“Sweetpea” has earned a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes after the season dropped. This rating does come from seven reviews at the time of writing, so it’s likely to change once more reviews go live over the next few days. For now, I think this is really impressive.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kaiya Shunyata from RogerEbert said: “Sweetpea feels fresh from beginning to end, offering us a gripping story right down to the final episode’s shocking cliffhanger.” Meanwhile, Sydney Morning Herald’s Kylie Northover stated that “it’s not easy to make an endearing serial killer, but you will find yourself wanting this wide-eyed anti-hero (to put it mildly) to succeed.”

Other critics focused more on Purnell’s performance and how you can’t help but root for her. Honestly, I’m not surprised. Branyan Towe from Loud and Clear Reviews said: “Sweetpea is a deliciously addictive series. Ella Purnell’s sensational performance as Rhiannon Lewis gives such heart to a twisted protagonist. She will make you want to follow a fantastic, unnerving, and comedic narrative through to the very end.”

(Image credit: Starz)

While the reviews are all positive, some do offer just a little criticism. Bloody Disgusting’s Joe Lipsett said: “[It] makes for an enjoyable watch, though Sweetpea would be a stronger and more memorable series if it had a bit more bite.”

Benji Wilson from the Daily Telegraph wrote it's “slick and stylish and well worth a couple of hours of your time” but it’s not a show for your “must-see list.” Of course, these are early reviews right now. If you love a twisty thriller that knows how to be comedic, then “Sweetpea” should be your next watch.

Should you stream ‘Sweetpea’ on Starz?

(Image credit: Starz)

I firmly believe that “Sweetpea” is worth watching, judging by the early reviews and the interesting premise alone (I mean, Purnell pretty much shines in anything). If you also enjoy psychological thrillers with a darkly comedic edge and crave intense, character-driven stories, then the answer is a resounding yes.

“Sweetpea” is definitely a thriller show I’ll be following, and it’s arrived at the perfect time considering Halloween is approaching fast. Purnell playing a chaotic serial killer? Count me in.

Need more content? Stream these five best Halloween movies on Netflix. You can also see what new to Prime Video movies will suit your Halloween viewing this month.

Stream "Sweetpea" on Starz now. Those in the U.K. can stream the full series on Sky and NOW.