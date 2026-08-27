I'm a mobility coach — if I only had a dumbbell, these are 3 exercises I'd never stop doing

I'm in awe of people who have high levels of mobility. You know the types: the ones who can sit into a deep squat, heels planted, butt almost touching the ground (and stay there) like it's nothing. Or the ones at CrossFit pumping out heavy overhead squats like they're not casually holding a very, very loaded bar over their heads.

I coach mobility several times a week, but I'm sadly not perfect. I have extremely tight ankles that I have to release every time I do a lower-body workout if I want to get any squat depth whatsoever, and dodgy shoulder joints from years of lifting without the best mobility exercises in my twenties. That said, I love mobility training, and I love coaching it even more.

It's hugely beneficial for joint health, and it's beginner-friendly and low-impact. So I encourage you to grab a set of the best adjustable dumbbells and try these three dumbbell mobility exercises at home. If I had weights to hand, I wouldn't stop doing them.

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If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting this exercise, especially if you find it difficult to bend, squat, or kneel.

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Seated leg-overs, 3x 8-10 reps per side: Sit tall with your legs extended in front of you, spine long and back straight. Position a dumbbell on one end in front of you, outside of your left ankle. For an extra challenge, place your hands behind your head or hold a second weight overhead, arms extended. Lift your left leg up and over the dumbbell, tapping it lightly to the ground, then up and over again to the starting position. Switch legs after you complete your first set of reps.

Sit tall with your legs extended in front of you, spine long and back straight. Position a dumbbell on one end in front of you, outside of your left ankle. For an extra challenge, place your hands behind your head or hold a second weight overhead, arms extended. Lift your left leg up and over the dumbbell, tapping it lightly to the ground, then up and over again to the starting position. Switch legs after you complete your first set of reps. Half-kneeling weighted ankle pulses 3x8-10 reps per side: Start in a half-kneeling position with your right leg forward and left knee supported behind you. Place a dumbbell on top of your right thigh. Keep your torso upright and your right heel pressed into the mat, then gently pulse your right knee forward over your toes and back, stretching the ankle. Switch sides.

Start in a half-kneeling position with your right leg forward and left knee supported behind you. Place a dumbbell on top of your right thigh. Keep your torso upright and your right heel pressed into the mat, then gently pulse your right knee forward over your toes and back, stretching the ankle. Switch sides. Cossack squat exchanges 3x 8-10 reps per side: Stand with a dumbbell in your right hand, your legs wide apart, toes pointed slightly outward. Keep your spine tall, chest lifted and core engaged. Bend your left knee and lower into a side lunge, keeping your left heel grounded and lowering your butt as far down as possible without leaning forward. Tap the weight toward your left foot, then stand. Switch hands and repeat on the other side.

What are the benefits?

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These three exercises teach your body control, strength, balance and stability under load.

Lifting your leg up and over the dumbbell works your hip flexors, and you'll also feel this in your core, quads and hamstrings. Try not to dump your leg back down to the ground; instead, think about lifting up and over for three seconds, then back in the other direction for three seconds. This is about strengthening your hips.

The ankle pulse is brilliant for dynamically stretching and mobilizing your ankles, which will improve squat depth and make lower-body workouts feel more accessible. Tight ankles can limit your range of motion and have a knock-on effect on your hips and knees. Track your knee over your toes while pressing your heel down for maximum effect.

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Cossack squats strengthen your hips, glutes, core, hamstrings, quads, adductors, groin, calves and ankles using a wide-legged position. The goal is to sit your hips back and lift your chest while lowering as far as possible; your balance will be put to the test, especially if you use the dumbbell to load this exercise. Positioning a dumbbell on one end behind you can be helpful to measure how low you can get.

Move slowly without rushing your reps. This is where you'll find the gains.

The idea is to tap into time under tension, which means keeping the muscles under contraction throughout. Keep your stomach braced and breathe expansively, drawing your ribcage outward to engage your core, diaphragm and pelvic floor.

Start with a light weight, then build up as you get stronger. Remember, mobility and strength take time to build, so while you might notice small improvements in the first few weeks by doing this routine several times per week, you'll need to stay patient for the long-term gains.

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