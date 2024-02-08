How to watch 'Tokyo Vice' season 2 online and from anywhere — release date, TV channels, cast

The gritty underbelly of Tokyo's netherworld has long been ripe for popular culture to explore, and now comes the second run of the popular Max drama "Tokyo Vice" which sees an American journalist going head-to-head with the Japanese capital's most dangerous criminals. You can watch "Tokyo Vice" season 2 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Tokyo Vice' streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: "Tokyo Vice" season 2 starts Thursday, Feb. 8

► Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Max

• CAN — Crave

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

With its slick visuals, smart script and R-rated plotlines, "Tokyo Vice" fits perfectly among the catalog of HBO's Max streaming service, together with the likes of True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire.

Taking us back to turn-of-the-millennium Tokyo, protagonist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) is an American journalist hired by a Japanese newspaper and is immediately thrust into a dangerous game when he begins reporting on a suspicious killing that simply makes no sense. When more seemingly connected deaths are reported, Adelstein and Detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) start connecting dots that some very important — and malignant — people will go to great lengths to ensure aren't connected.

The slight twist on the usual tale here is that Jake Adelstein is a real person and "Tokyo Vice" is based on his memoir of the same name. In this second season we see him delving even deeper, knowing that he must uncover the secrets of Tokyo's organized crime kingpins... no matter the personal cost.

Tellingly, Hollywood director Michael Mann is among the list of the show's executive producers, and fingerprints from an auteur's hand that made the likes of Heat, Collateral and Public Enemies are certainly visible on "Tokyo Vice".

The new installments start with a double-header to kick things off on Thursday, February 8 — see how you can watch "Tokyo Vice" season 2 online and stream every episode from anywhere with the help of this guide.

How to watch 'Tokyo Vice' season 2 online in the U.S.

How to watch 'Tokyo Vice' season 2 online in the U.S.

HBO's Max platform is the exclusive place to watch "Tokyo Vice" in the U.S. The first two episodes of season 2 hit the streaming service on Thursday, February 8, with subsequent episodes of the 10-long run going out weekly. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free and $19.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "Our Flag Means Death" and "Bookie".

Watch 'Tokyo Vice' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Tokyo Vice' from anywhere with a VPN

If "Tokyo Vice" season 2 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. And you can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of ExpressVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of devices — from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Tokyo Vice" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Tokyo Vice' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'Tokyo Vice' season 2 online in Canada

You can watch "Tokyo Vice" season 2 in Canada with Crave. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, February 8, with a further episode on each of the following eight Thursdays.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch 'Tokyo Vice' on Netflix?

"Tokyo Vice" isn't globally available on Netflix, but season 1 is available with the streaming giant's Japanese catalog.

If you're away from the Land of the Rising Sun and want to watch, we've prepared a guide on how to watch Japanese Netflix. Note, however, that we have been unable to find a release date for season 2 of the "Tokyo Vice" in Japan as of yet.

Can I watch 'Tokyo Vice' season 2 online in the U.K.?

It's a bit of a watch-this-space situation in the U.K. The Lionsgate Plus streaming service that originally aired the first run of "Tokyo Vice" is set to close down at the end of the month and so far no other broadcaster has confirmed that it will be showing the latest 10 episodes.

The free-to-air BBC picked up "Tokyo Vice" season 1 for a second run a few months after the original U.K. air date. So fingers crossed the national broadcaster will come to the rescue for "Tokyo Vice" fans wanting to watch season 2.

Remember: if you're visiting the U.K. from a country that is streaming "Tokyo Vice" season 2 now, you'll need to use a VPN to appear as if you're back in your home country.

Can I watch 'Tokyo Vice' season 2 online in Australia?

"Tokyo Vice" season 1 is available to watch on select VOD platforms in Australia such as iTunes. Otherwise, it's not available to stream and there's no sign that season 2 will be either.

If you're Down Under on holiday and want to watch your usual "Tokyo Vice" stream, then our only advice would be to download a VPN and follow our instructions above,

'Tokyo Vice' season 2 trailer

'Tokyo Vice' season 2 trailer

'Tokyo Vice' season 2 episode guide

Episode 1: Feb. 8

Episode 2: Feb. 8

Episode 3: Feb. 15

Episode 4: Feb. 22

Episode 5: Feb. 29

Episode 6: Mar. 7

Episode 7: Mar. 14

Episode 8: Mar. 21

Episode 9: Mar. 28

Episode 10: Apr. 4

'Tokyo Vice' season 2 cast

'Tokyo Vice' season 2 cast

Oscar-nominated Japanese actor Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai) and American star Ansel Elgort (West Side Story) lead the "Tokyo Vice" pan-Pacific cast.