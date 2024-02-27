How to watch 'Shogun' online — stream from anywhere
A shipwrecked Englishman ignites the touch paper of civil war
With the alliance of the Council of Five Elders splintering and the heir of the deceased leader of Japan only an infant, plots are being hatched in the shadows and another civil war is drawing closer. So when English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) washes up on the mainland with a ship armed to the teeth with cannons and muskets, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) seizes his opportunity.
"Shogun" airs on FX and Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus everywhere else — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
"Shogun" airs on FX on Tuesdays at 10 p.m ET/PT. The first two episodes arrive on Hulu at 12.01 a.m. ET/PT Feb 27.
• U.S. — Watch on FX via Sling Blue or Fubo or on Hulu
• U.K. — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
Based on James Clavell's bestselling novel of the same name, "Shogun" is prestige TV that requires absolute buy-in from viewers. It's little wonder it's being hailed as a spiritual successor to "Game of Thrones". Where it differs is that the disturbing violence and gripping subterfuge aren't the work of fantasy – they're grounded in Japanese history.
Keen observers will be aware that this isn't the first TV adaptation of Clavell's masterpiece. The 1980 miniseries was an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning phenomenon, but where that emphasized Blackthorne's alienation by omitting translated subtitles of Japanese dialog, the 2024 series takes a different approach.
It embraces Toranaga and translator Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a noblewoman from a disgraced line caught between suicide and her Christian faith, as its central figures.
Read our guide below for how to watch "Shogun" online and from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch 'Shogun' in the U.S.
How to watch 'Shogun' in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Shogun" premieres with a double-header on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.
The first two episodes will also be available to stream from 12.01 a.m. ET on Hulu on Feb. 27.
FX Is available with most cable TV packages. If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access the channel on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV.
We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.
Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription starts at just $7.99 per month.
Watch 'Shogun' from anywhere
How to watch 'Shogun' online from anywhere with a VPN
Just because FX and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you'll miss out on "Shogun" altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).
Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your Hulu account and stream "Shogun" online from wherever you happen to be.
How to watch 'Shogun' in the U.K., Canada and Australia
"Shogun" will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the U.K., Canada, Australia and pretty much everywhere else.
It follows the exact same release pattern too, with new episodes coming out every Tuesday, following the two-episode premiere on Feb. 27.
Disney Plus starts at £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, CA$7.99 per month in Canada, and AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year in Australia.
Disney Plus gives you access to the adult-focused Star section and the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, as well as newer hits like Ahsoka, Only Murders in the Building, The Mandalorian, Loki and more.
'Shogun' trailer
'Shogun' cast
- Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga
- Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne
- Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko
- Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige
- Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi
- Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari
- Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji
- Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro
- Tokuma Nishioka as Toda "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu
- Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji
- Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado
- Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata
- Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito
- Yuka Kouri as Kiku
- Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata
- Ako as Daiyoin / Lady Iyo
Where was 'Shogun' filmed?
"Shogun" filming took place in British Columbia, Canada.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
