How to watch 'Shogun' online — stream from anywhere

With the alliance of the Council of Five Elders splintering and the heir of the deceased leader of Japan only an infant, plots are being hatched in the shadows and another civil war is drawing closer. So when English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) washes up on the mainland with a ship armed to the teeth with cannons and muskets, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) seizes his opportunity.

'Shogun' air time and channel "Shogun" airs on FX on Tuesdays at 10 p.m ET/PT. The first two episodes arrive on Hulu at 12.01 a.m. ET/PT Feb 27.

Based on James Clavell's bestselling novel of the same name, "Shogun" is prestige TV that requires absolute buy-in from viewers. It's little wonder it's being hailed as a spiritual successor to "Game of Thrones". Where it differs is that the disturbing violence and gripping subterfuge aren't the work of fantasy – they're grounded in Japanese history.

Keen observers will be aware that this isn't the first TV adaptation of Clavell's masterpiece. The 1980 miniseries was an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning phenomenon, but where that emphasized Blackthorne's alienation by omitting translated subtitles of Japanese dialog, the 2024 series takes a different approach.

It embraces Toranaga and translator Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a noblewoman from a disgraced line caught between suicide and her Christian faith, as its central figures.

Where to watch 'Shogun' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Shogun" premieres with a double-header on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

The first two episodes will also be available to stream from 12.01 a.m. ET on Hulu on Feb. 27.

FX Is available with most cable TV packages. If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access the channel on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : The Blue package carries FX and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month. After that, the service starts at $45 per month.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($80 per month), you get over 180 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like FX, AMC, ESPN and Paramount Network.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog.

Watch 'Shogun' from anywhere

How to watch 'Shogun' online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because FX and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you'll miss out on "Shogun" altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your Hulu account and stream "Shogun" online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Shogun' in the U.K., Canada and Australia

"Shogun" will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the U.K., Canada, Australia and pretty much everywhere else.

It follows the exact same release pattern too, with new episodes coming out every Tuesday, following the two-episode premiere on Feb. 27.

Disney Plus starts at £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, CA$7.99 per month in Canada, and AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year in Australia.

Disney Plus starts at £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, CA$7.99 per month in Canada, and AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year in Australia.

'Shogun' cast

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata

Ako as Daiyoin / Lady Iyo