7 shows like ‘Tokyo Vice’ to watch while you wait for season 3 renewal

Following last week's aptly-named "Endgame" episode, season 2 of "Tokyo Vice" on Max has come and gone, bringing with it plentiful action and more than enough investigative reporting all set on a neon-drenched Tokyo backdrop unlike any other.

News of a potential third season for "Tokyo Vice" has been iffy, with series writer J.T. Rogers claiming in a Hollywood Reporter interview that he has one "ready to go." The ball now remains in Warner Bros. Discovery's court, but given its outward acclaim and the incredible vibes presented in a show few can replicate with its setting, "Tokyo Vice" might be in for a renewal.

But before we get too excited to see Jake Adelstein and his many friends again, we'll have to keep ourselves preoccupied in the lead-up to the news of its return. From the Japan-based period piece "Shogun" to the 2012 political drama "The Newsroom," these following series across streaming should prove to be ample escapes in the wait for a potential "Tokyo Vice" season 3.

'Giri/Haji'

When the yakuza are involved, that’s never a good sign — but Kenzo Mori, akin to “Tokyo Vice’s” headstrong news reporter Jake Adelstein, chases after that danger with myriad resolve in the quest to find his lost brother in London. As a detective from Japan, he knows the terrifying threats that lay before him, but if the tales of his brother killing a Yakuza member are true, he also knows he’ll have to act fast.

“Giri/Haji” is yet another brilliant blend of neo-noir fiction, one that traces its roots from the land of the rising sun all the way to Britain, blending those worlds in a fascinating way as Kenzo no sooner riles a potential gang war. It sports a similar feel to “Tokyo Vice” with its plentiful night shots and teeth-chattering action, and is corralled to all but eight episodes on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

'Miami Vice'

Michael Mann’s neon-glitzed police procedural needs no introduction. Debuting in 1984 to the sounds of pop classics underscored with its tropical setting, “Miami Vice” proves a vibe all its own. The show stars cool and flashy vice detectives, Ricardo Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) and James “Sonny” Crocket (Don Johnson), both of whom sport their own electric-hued fashion and baggage.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mirroring how its modern-day “Tokyo Vice” counterpart brings to life a late 1990s Japan, “Miami Vice” similarly drops viewers into the cocaine-fueled world of 1980s Miami. As partners, Tubbs and Crocket face down a number of menacing foes, many of which have become household names today, including Bruce Willis, Liam Neeson, Phill Collins, and plenty more.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'The Newsroom'

Veering slightly from the more neo-noir elements of “Tokyo Vice,” the 2012 HBO political drama “The Newsroom” may still prove to be a worthy substitute given its rich look into the always-bustling cable news network. The show is created by the talented mind of Aaron Sorkin of “West Wing” and “The Social Network” fame.

“The Newsroom” follows Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels), an ex-prosecutor turned news anchor, who must cobble together a new team following a rather haughty political panel at Northwestern University, where he described America as no longer being the greatest country in the world. It’s a fascinating look into the world of reporting and chasing stories for those attuned to the Meicho Shimbun storylines of “Tokyo Vice.”

Watch on Max

'Shogun'

Though it’s not quite filled with crime reporting or Yakuza-led malfeasance, “Shogun” still proves to be an expert look into Japanese history and culture on the same level as its Max counterpart. The show stars Hiroyku Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the throes of a political upheaval circa mid-1500s Japan.

“Shogun” takes several liberties in its look into the history surrounding the shogun’s rise, but still does well in telling an incredibly interesting story filled with surprises and action that keep you glued to the screen. It’s already corralled a number of high-flying accolades, with a Rotten Tomatoes score that currently sits at 99%.

Watch on Hulu

'Informa'

As among the very few shows that can capture that same style and narrative presented in “Tokyo Vice,” “Informa” comes out as a major win and an overlooked Netflix thriller. Released in 2023, this novel adaptation follows the duo of an ex-Yakuza informant and Japanese tabloid reporter on their quest to uncover the secrets behind a string of murders.

If you’re in love with the nail-biting, neo-noir action that underpins “Tokyo Vice” and still want to see more of how the reporting side of Japanese culture takes shape, “Informa” is a great escape into the absence of Max’s epic neon-soaked experience.

Watch on Netflix

'Too Old to Die Young'

If you thought having the Yakuza on your back was bad like Jake Adelstein of “Tokyo Vice,” what if cartel soldiers, the Russian mafia, and a mysterious band of vigilantes also followed suit? In this Nicolas Winding Refn-directed show, Miles Teller’s Martin Jones must come to grips with his own actions and face demons of untold violence in an underground steeped in bloodshed.

Based in L.A. “Too Old to Die Young” follows a detective leading a double life as a contract killer who no sooner aims to find redemption following the death of his partner. Things aren’t so easy though, as oftentimes the underworld doesn't take too kindly to those in the hopes of leaving its grasp.

Watch on Prime Video

'Sugar'

Released on Apple TV Plus very recently, “ Sugar ” already scratches that neo-noir itch that many might be missing in the absence of “Tokyo Vice.” The show not only suitably kicks off amidst the backdrop of a black-and-white Japan, but leads into a narrative that sees Colin Farrell as a smart and snappy private eye named John Sugar.

The abrupt disappearance of a Hollywood mogul’s granddaughter brings Sugar into contact with a slew of wild characters set against the backdrop of a Los Angeles strangled in fame, arrogance, and tons of booze. Interesting camera work and brilliant cuts allow “Sugar” to stand out as a promising new entry, best of all witnessed in its use of shots from classic films as gentle touchstones throughout episodes.

Watch on Apple TV Plus