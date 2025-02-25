How to watch 'Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest' online and from anywhere
Spanning 1977-2015, from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama
Presented as a brand new chapter of Henry Hampton’s acclaimed documentary series that ran during 1987 and 1990, “Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest” chronicles multiple strands of the struggle for racial equality, and the strategies and findings of its key players.
You can watch "Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" premieres on Tuesday, February 25.
• U.S. — HBO/Max
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
The six-episode series is executive produced by Dawn Porter, with Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, Muta’Ali, Rudy Valdez, Smriti Mundhra, and Asako Gladsjo serving as the directors of its constituent parts.
Cutting historical footage with interviews from the likes of By Any Means Necessary chairperson Shanta Driver, Rev. Al Sharpton, former vice president Al Gore, former mayor of Philadelphia W. Wilson Goode, former NAACP executive director Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, and Black Lives Matter co-founders Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors, "Eyes on the Prize III" picks up where Hampton left off, bridging the presidencies of Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, from 1977-2015.
The series dissects and interweaves the fight for fair housing and healthcare, Reaganomics, the AIDS crisis, the criminal justice system, the 1995 Million Man March, the environmental justice movement, affirmative action policies, school desegregation and the Obama years, a period of great hope that ultimately underdelivered.
Read on to see how you can watch "Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest' in the U.S.
"Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" will premiere with a double-header on both HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, February 25.
Episodes three and four will air at the same time on Wednesday, February 26, and the final two instalments will debut on Thursday, February 27.
Max prices start at $9.99/month, and it's no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession".
You also have the option of paying from $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Watch 'Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest' from anywhere
If "Eyes on the Prize III" isn't streaming where you currently are, that doesn't mean you have to miss the docuseries while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from anywhere.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Eyes on the Prize III" online.
'Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest' streams by country
Can I watch 'Eyes on the Prize III' in Canada?
There are currently no plans to air "Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" in Canada but if you are an American north of the border for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Eyes on the Prize III' in the U.K.?
There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" in the U.K. yet, but if you're an American currently across the pond you can still catch the docuseries by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Eyes on the Prize III' in Australia?
Similarly, there are currently no plans to air "Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" in Australia, but if you're Down Under from the U.S., you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
'Eyes on the Prize III' trailer
'Eyes on the Prize III' trailer
