How to watch 'Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest' online and from anywhere

Presented as a brand new chapter of Henry Hampton’s acclaimed documentary series that ran during 1987 and 1990, “Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest” chronicles multiple strands of the struggle for racial equality, and the strategies and findings of its key players.

"Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" premieres on Tuesday, February 25.

U.S. — HBO/Max

The six-episode series is executive produced by Dawn Porter, with Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, Muta’Ali, Rudy Valdez, Smriti Mundhra, and Asako Gladsjo serving as the directors of its constituent parts.

Cutting historical footage with interviews from the likes of By Any Means Necessary chairperson Shanta Driver, Rev. Al Sharpton, former vice president Al Gore, former mayor of Philadelphia W. Wilson Goode, former NAACP executive director Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, and Black Lives Matter co-founders Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors, "Eyes on the Prize III" picks up where Hampton left off, bridging the presidencies of Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, from 1977-2015.

The series dissects and interweaves the fight for fair housing and healthcare, Reaganomics, the AIDS crisis, the criminal justice system, the 1995 Million Man March, the environmental justice movement, affirmative action policies, school desegregation and the Obama years, a period of great hope that ultimately underdelivered.

How to watch 'Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest' in the U.S.

'Eyes on the Prize III' trailer

