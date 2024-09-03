How to watch 'The Zelensky Story' online from anywhere

"The Zelensky Story" tells the incredible story of Volodymyr Zelensky, from entertainer playing the Ukrainian President in the hit TV show "Servant of the People", to actual Ukrainian President and his role in defending his country after an invasion by Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Here's how to watch "The Zelensky Story" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Zelensky Story' dates, time, channel "The Zelensky Story" will stream on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, September 4 at 6.a.m. BST

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere

Apart from Zelensky himself, the list of interviewees in this three-part documentary include his wife, First Lady Olena, former British PM Boris Johnson and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi but also those who progressed his early career as an entertainer, his old school friends and colleagues, Ukrainian politicians and the other key players in the war with Russia.

The three episodes reveal the influences on the subject's life such as the Maidan Revolution and the 2014 Crimean Crisis and put the viewer in the room at pivotal moments such as the infamous phone call with Donald Trump, the opening moments of the Russian invasion and Zelensky's response as well as subsequent attempts to broker a peace deal.

The ultimate example of life imitating art? Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "The Zelensky Story" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'The Zelensky Story' for FREE

Stream "The Zelensky Story" FREE on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, September 4 at 6 a.m. BST. That's 1 a.m. ET and 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Watch 'The Zelensky Story' from abroad

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'The Zelensky Story' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "The Zelensky Story" in the U.S. right now, although Freemantle is said to be in the process of 'selling the show globally'.

However, if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can watch the documentary by using a VPN.

How to watch 'The Zelensky Story' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then "The Zelensky Story" will stream on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, September 4 at 6 a.m. BST.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN.

Prefer to watch on linear TV? All three parts will also air on BBC Two:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, September 4 at 9 p.m. BST

– Wednesday, September 4 at 9 p.m. BST Episode 2 – Wednesday, September 11 at 9 p.m. BST

– Wednesday, September 11 at 9 p.m. BST Episode 3 – TBC (likely Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. BST at 9 p.m. BST)

Can I watch 'The Zelensky Story' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "The Zelensky Story" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'The Zelensky Story' in Australia?

There is no confirmed broadcast slot for "The Zelensky Story" in Australia but if you are Down Under on work or vacation and hold a British TV license you can catch the show by using a VPN.

'The Zelensky Story' episode guide (2024)

EPISODE 1

With unique access to Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska, this episode charts Zelensky’s extraordinary journey from aspiring comedian to president of his country. Opening with the collapse of the Soviet Union – an event which had a profound effect on Zelensky and Vladimir Putin in very different ways – to the Maidan Revolution sparking a political awakening in Zelensky, this episode explores his role as the Ukrainian president in the hit TV show Servant of the People and his decision to run for president in real life.

EPISODE 2

After the high of his election victory, Zelensky is forced to face political reality. Using in-depth interviews with Zelensky, his wife Olena Zelenska and their closest advisors, this episode puts viewers inside the room as Zelensky grapples with what it means to be the leader of a country. From Zelensky’s infamous phone call with Donald Trump to his only meeting with Vladimir Putin in Paris, the former comedian has a brutal initiation into the ruthless world of power politics. As Putin becomes increasingly belligerent and the drumbeat of war grows louder, Zelensky is under a huge amount of pressure. Is Ukraine prepared for war? Is he up to the job?

EPISODE 3

Opening in the first hours of the Russian invasion, this final episode follows explores how Zelensky used the skills he’d honed as an entertainer to galvanise people, as well as taking viewers inside Ukraine’s peace negotiations with Russia. And the Zelenskys reveal what happened in the first hours of the Russian invasion, open up about the realities of living through war and the difficulty of making life and death decisions.

'The Zelensky Story' - Contributors

Volodymyr Zelensky - President of Ukraine

Olena Zelenska - First Lady of Ukraine

Luke Harding - Foreign Correspondent, The Guardian

Ben Wallace - UK Defence Secretary 2019 - 23

Oleksandr Pikalov - Zelensky’s childhood friend, and collaborator in Kvartal 95 Comedy Troop

Vadim Pereverzev - Zelensky’s childhood friend, and collaborator in Kvartal 95 Comedy Troop

Olena Kravets - Zelensky’s childhood friend, and collaborator in Kvartal 95 Comedy Troop

Nancy Pelosi - Speaker, US House of Representatives 2019-23

Amanda Sloat - Special Advisor to President Biden

Dmytro Kuleba - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Alexander Rodnyansky - Ukrainian TV Mogul and Zelensky’s mentor when an actor

Sir Roderic Lyne - UK Ambassador to Russia 2000 – 04

Boris Johnson - Former Prime Minister UK 2019 – 23

Oleksiy Danilov - Ukrainian National Security Advisor, 2019 – 24

Yuri Kostiuk - Scriptwriter, ‘Servant of the People’ with Kvartal-95

Davyd Arakhamia - Leader of Zelensky’s ruling party, and Lead negotiator with Russia early in the war

Andriy Yermak - Head of the Office of the President

Aleksey Kiryushchenko - Director, ‘Servant of the People’

Iuliia Mendel - Zelensky’s Press Secretary 2019 - 21

Kurt Volker - US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, 2017 - 19

Ruslan Stefanchuk - Ukrainian Parliament Chairman

Mykhailo Podolyak - Adviser to the President of Ukraine

Simon Shuster - Foreign Correspondent, TIME Magazine

'The Zelensky Story' FAQ

What are the key Zelensky quotes from "The Zelensky Story"? On his dreams as a child [episode 1] “I was very free. It's the end of Soviet Union. Young people, what they want? They want to be free, they wanted to see the planet. And to go where? Everywhere. You just want to meet, speak, and your eyes are big, and of course, I wanted to find me in this big world. Of course my parents wanted me to be, you know, er, calm, to be calm, yes, and to study and that's it. I found time for everything. [Laughs] Freedom, it's a great thing, freedom.” On meeting his wife, Olena [episode 1] “One of the best, I think, moments in my life, when I met my wife. I just looked at her and I think I just loved. I saw her at school.” On Putin’s psychology: [episode 2] “Putin, I think he's not alone, I think there are some – some similar guys in the world, but not everybody has such, you know, such chance for their selves. To open all their, you know, negative or all their evil dreams. Yes. That is the problem, that the West didn’t recognise him before, and didn’t stop him.” On being a comedian, then the president: [episode 3] “I brought from those times to this job, this communication with the people, because you have to try. I really loved people, because I communicated with them. And if you don’t love, you will be tired….” On making decisions which are likely to lead to the death of men and women [episode 3] “That is the most difficult, the biggest difficulties in my life. Because when I – when you -make some such decisions, for me it’s difficult always. I have a lot of questions to myself. And there are some questions on which I didn’t get ‘til now answers. All these questions are about life. I saw this – I remember these people, a lot of them. I saw a lot of parents, a lot of them. I gave orders, golden stars for the heroic deaths of these – of the children, or of their husbands and wives, and that – that’s a big, big challenge for me, I think the biggest one.”