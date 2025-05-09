'Peacemaker' season 2 release date revealed — and the first trailer looks awesome

Max announced "Peacemaker" season 2 way back in 2022. Then, late last year, it revealed that the DC Comics show would return in August 2025.

Now we know exactly when John Cena is returning to the streaming service. Max announced today that "Peacemaker" season 2 will premiere on Thursday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Max.

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

It also dropped a first official teaser trailer for the upcoming eight-episode season, and it looks awesome.

The trailer kicks off with Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), interviewing for what appears to be the Justice League, and it does not go well.

In the room interviewing him are Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Guy Gardner, aka one of the Green Lanterns (Nathan Fillion). Leading the interview is Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), who appears to be on the side of justice rather than a villainous figure.

We'll learn more about the trio's roles when they appear in "Superman" later this year, but for now, they're new to the world of "Peacemaker."

But we do get some familiar faces in this trailer, including Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, who was revealed to be the daughter of former A.R.G.U.S. leader Amanda Waller in season 1. We also get the return of Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, among many other season 1 characters.

The most familiar face of all, though? Well, that'd be John Cena.

While, famously, you typically can't see Cena at all, he's pulling double duty in this trailer. First, of course, he's the titular vigilante superhero. But at the end of the trailer, we see him as a second version of Peacemaker!

Does that mean that DC is about to adopt Marvel's multiversal madness? Are clones involved? Or perhaps time travel? You'll have to watch season 2 starting August 21 to find out.