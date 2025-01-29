Max confirms major upgrade to help make finding new movies and shows easier — here’s what’s new

Most subscribers are rightfully focused on what streaming costs in 2025. But beyond the rising prices, it’s easy to overlook how a streaming service actually functions and feels while you’re scrolling for something to watch. For example, Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world, yet the lack of a “leaving soon” section has always made it a little less appealing to me. Max, on the other hand, just stepped up its game.

Max recently announced a new navigation menu designed to make browsing easier and smoother for users on connected TVs everywhere. So, if you’re one of the lucky ones to spot the new look first — no, it’s not a glitch. The navigation bar that used to sit at the top of the screen has officially moved to the left side.

With this upgrade comes more notable features like “What’s New,” a page displaying recently added content, upcoming releases, and soon-to-depart titles (one feature that would make Netflix even better). There’s also “Categories,” a new way for users to explore titles by genre, brand, and themed collections.

Vertical sidebars aren’t exactly new, so this isn’t a huge feature, but it’s one that’ll make finding movies and shows on Max a whole lot easier. The global UI update, slightly tweaked for different regions to fit local needs, comes after successful testing in Latin America. It’ll roll out in phases, starting with a small group of users before expanding over time.

Keep in mind that this update is exclusively for TVs, meaning it’ll apply to smart TV interfaces and streaming devices. It won’t be rolling out to the web or mobile apps.

Max proves once again why it’s one of the best streaming services

Max’s new navigation upgrade is a smart move because it makes everything from browsing to discovering new content so much easier. The shift to a vertical sidebar declutters the interface, letting you focus on what really matters — watching your favorite shows and movies. It also opens up space for more visuals to be displayed on the page, giving the platform a more polished, cinematic feel.

What really sets Max apart from other services, though, is how they’ve thought about the user experience. Unlike most other streaming services, Max has now upgraded the “leaving soon” section to make it clear what’s leaving, which is essential for anyone who hates missing out on content about to disappear. It’s a thoughtful touch that removes the guesswork and makes sure you can watch what you want before it’s gone.

With this update, Max is proving why it’s one of the best streaming services out there. In our Max review, we gave it four and a half stars for its 35,000+ hours of content and range of quality HBO shows that are definitely worth checking out. While other services focus on churning out more original content every month, Max is focused on making sure you can actually find and enjoy it. That’s why it continues to be our top choice.

If you’re finding new content to watch with the new update, check out these best shows on Max. You can also see our guide on everything new added to Max this month.