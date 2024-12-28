New on HBO and Max in January 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

A new month and a new year is upon us, bringing an exciting lineup of movies and shows that are new on Max in January 2025.

This month, you can dive into "The Pitt," a medical drama that follows the challenges faced by healthcare workers in a modern-day Pittsburgh hospital. Led by Noah Wyle, it offers a thought-provoking look at the lives of frontline heroes. So if you loved "E.R.," you'll probably like this too.

You can also join Harley Quinn for another installment of her eponymous show. It's a raunchy and irreverent take on the character, and she's moving to a new city this time around, which should make for some interesting new adventures — and some more romance with Poison Ivy, too.

Ready to see what's going on next month? Here’s everything new on HBO and Max in January 2025.

New on Max in January 2024: Top Picks

'The Pitt' (Jan. 9)

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"The Pitt" is a new medical drama that delves into the daily struggles of the healthcare professionals who see it all, good and bad, every day. Set in the bustling emergency room of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, each episode focuses on an hour of Dr. Robby's (Noah Wyle) shift as chief attending. Beyond the ER cases, the series also explores the personal lives of the hospital's many staff members as well as the emotional toll the job can take on them.

Episode 1 and 2 premieres on HBO and Max on Jan. 9

'Harley Quinn' season 5 (Jan. 16)

Harley Quinn Season 5 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"Harley Quinn" returns with its fifth season. Get ready for a wild ride as everyone's favorite chaotic duo, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), take their misadventures to the heart of Metropolis. As the Man of Steel's city becomes their new playground, Harley and Ivy find themselves entangled in a plot that threatens to shake the very foundations of Superman's domain. And they'll be spending plenty of time smooching, too.

Episode 1 premieres on Max starting Jan. 16

'A Different Man' (Jan. 17)

A Different Man | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"A Different Man" follows Edward (Sebastian Stan), a man struggling with a severe facial deformity. Desperate to escape the constant stares and judgment of society, Edward undergoes a groundbreaking facial transplant surgery. As he adjusts to his new appearance and identity, he becomes increasingly haunted by the life of someone else with his condition, leading him down a dark path. Eventually, he ends up grappling with the idea of whether he made the right choice or not — and his actions have dire consequences.

Watch on HBO and Max on Jan 17

Everything New on Max in January 2025

January 1

"5 Things with Kate Bolduan" (CNN)

"A Star is Born" (1937)

"Act of Valor" (2012)

"All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events" (5 Episodes) (2024)

"All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024" (5 Episodes), Season 2

"All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019" (12 Episodes), Season 1

"All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024" (7 Episodes), Season 6

"All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024," Season 4

"Annabelle Comes Home" (2019)

"Annabelle: Creation" (2017)

"Balls Out" (2015)

"Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World" (2015)

"Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" (1993)

"Batman: The Killing Joke" (2016)

"Best Of Enemies" (2015)

"Bitter Creek" (1954)

"Black Gold" (1947)

"Blue Velvet" (1986)

"Buffaloed" (2020)

"Calamity Jane" (1953)

"Call Me by Your Name" (2017)

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (2005)

"Cow Country" (1953)

"Crazy Rich Asians" (2018)

"Desperately Seeking Susan" (1985)

"Destination Tokyo" (1943)

"Diggers" (2007)

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (1988)

"Each Dawn I Die" (1939)

"Eat Pray Love" (2010)

"Fast & Furious" (2009)

"Floyd Norman: An Animated Life" (2016)

"Free Birds" (2013)

"Green Lantern" (2011)

"Heaven Help Us" (1985)

"HGTV Dream Home 2025"

"Home Again" (2017)

"Hot Tub Time Machine" (2010)

"Hot Tub Time Machine 2" (2015)

"House at the End of the Street" (2012)

"I Am Love" (2009)

"Injustice" (2021)

"Iris" (2015)

"It Follows" (2015)

"It: Chapter Two" (2019)

"Jason Bourne" (2016)

"Johnny Angel" (1946)

"Justice League vs. Teen Titans" (2016)

"Justice League: Doom" (2012)

"Justice League: Throne of Atlantis" (2015)

"Justice League: War" (2014)

"Keeping Up with the Joneses" (2016)

"Kept Husbands" (1931)

"Kicks" (2016)

"Lemon" (2017)

"Mad Max" (1980)

"Matilda" (1986)

"Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children" (2016)

"Morgan" (2016)

"Mortdecai" (2015)

"Mrs. Doubtfire" (1993)

"My Favorite Wife" (1940)

"Mystic Pizza" (1988)

"Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" (2016)

"Night and Day" (1946)

"Nocturne" (1946)

"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band" (2020)

"Paddington" (2014)

"Rebel Without a Cause" (1955)

"Red Light" (1949)

"Reframed: Next Gen Narratives," Season 1 (2025)

"Room for One More" (1952)

"School Life" (2017)

"Sex and the City 2" (2010)

"Shining Vale," Season 1

"Shining Vale," Season 2

"Showing Up" (2023)

"Silver Linings Playbook" (2012)

"St. Vincent" (2014)

"Steel Magnolias" (1989)

"Stephen King's It" (1990)

"Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine" (2015)

"Sully" (2016)

"Supergirl" (1984)

"Superman & Lois," Season 4

"Tangerine" (2015)

"Task Force" (1949)

"Teen Wolf" (1985)

"Tennessee Johnson" (1942)

"The Accountant" (2016)

"The Addams Family 2" (2016)

"The Adventures of Robin Hood" (1938)

"The Big Year" (2011)

"The Birth of a Nation" (2016)

"The Boondock Saints" (1999)

"The Cable Guy" (1996)

"The Conjuring 2" (2016)

"The Craft" (1996)

"The Curse of La Llorona" (2019)

"The Imitation Game" (2014)

"The Leopard Man" (1943)

"The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima" (1952)

"The Mouthpiece" (1932)

"The Narrow Margin" (1952)

"The Prince and the Pauper" (1937)

"The Prisoner of Zenda" (1952)

"The Purge: Election Year" (2016)

"The Red Badge of Courage" (1951)

"The Student Prince" (1954)

"The Usual Suspects" (1995)

"The Whistlers" (2020)

"The Wrong Man" (1957)

"Volunteers" (1985)

"Warcraft" (2016)

"Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic" (2008)

"Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger" (2014)

"Wild Boys of the Road" (1993)

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (1971)

"Woman in Gold" (2015)

"World Without End" (1956)

...

January 2

"Expedition Files," Season 1 (Discovery)

"Isadora Moon," Season 1A (Max Original)

"My 600-lb Life," Season 13 (TLC)

"The Deep 3," Episode 227 (TNT)

January 3

"Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation," Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

"Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Season 49 (Food Network)

"The Front Room" (A24)

January 4

"Belle Collective," Season 5 (OWN)

January 5

"Craig of the Creek," Season 6B (Cartoon Network)

"Mecum Top 10," Season 10

"Totally Spies," Season 7A

January 6

"Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains" (Food Network)

January 7

"Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel," Episode 111 (B/R)

"How It Really Happened," Season 8 (CNN Original Series)

"Kids Baking Championship," Season 14 (Food Network)

"The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter," Season 3 (ID)

"The Edge with Micah Parsons," Episode 219 (B/R)

January 8

"7 Little Johnstons," Season 15 (TLC)

"CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" (2024)

"Fixer to Fabulous," Season 6 (HGTV)

"Wildcard Kitchen," Season 2 (Food Network)

January 9

"Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol" (ID)

"Sons of Ecstasy" (Max Original)

"The Pitt," Season 1 (Max Original)

January 10

"Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?" (HBO Original)

"Black Butterfly" (2017)

"Holla" (2006)

"Look Into My Eyes" (A24)

"Vinnie Jones: In the Country," Seasons 1-2 (discovery+)

January 11

"Road to NHL Winter Classic," Episode 204

"The Steam Room with EJ and Chuck 125" (TNT)

January 12

"Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas España)," Season 1 (Discovery International)

January 13

"Barney's World," Season 1B

January 14

"Baylen Out Loud," Season 1 (TLC)

"Death by Fame," Season 3 (ID)

"The Curious Case of...," Season 1 (ID)

"The Last Party: Death on Tresco," Season 1 (discovery+)

January 15

"An Update On Our Family" (HBO Original)

"Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story" (discovery+)

"Marshall" (2017)

"Uncharted" (2022)

January 16

"Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail" (2024)

"Divided By Design," Season 1B (HGTV)

"Harley Quinn," Season 5 (Max Original)

"Murder Under the Friday Night Lights," Season 4 (ID)

"My Sesame Street Friends," Season 15 (Max Original)

"Sesame Street," Season 55 (Max Original)

January 17

"A Different Man" (A24)

"Better Off Dead" (1985)

"Real Time with Bill Maher," Season 23 (HBO Original)

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" (2017)

January 21

"Contraband: Seized at the Airport," Season 1 (Discovery)

January 22

"Expedition X," Season 8 (Discovery)

January 23

"C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart" (HBO Original)

January 24

"Harpoon Hunters," Season 1 (Discovery)

January 25

"Bugs Bunny Builders," Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

January 27

"Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal)," Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)

January 28

"Chopped," Season 60 (Food Network)

January 29

"The Flip Off," Season 1 (HGTV)

January 30

"Mermicorno: Starfall," Season 1A (Max Original)

"The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín)" (Max Original, Colombia)

January 31

"Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise" (Food Network)

"The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk)," Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)

This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change