I forgot how good 'The Last of Us' is — I'm happy this was only a one-episode season 2 premiere

My main takeaway from "The Last Of Us" season 2 premiere was a simple one:

This show is so damn good.

We've gotten a mixed bag of shows so far this year. There have been a few great ones like "The Pitt" and "Paradise," but most of them have ranged from pretty good to downright forgettable.

But just mere minutes into watching the season 2 premiere, I was reminded of what great prestige TV looks like. With all respect to "The Pitt" and "Paradise," they feel like network shows, which I don't mean as an insult.

"The Last of Us," though? That's a show that can hold its own on every level with the greatest prestige TV shows.

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

This season 2 premiere was visually stunning, well-written with a few incredible reveals and well-executed in terms of introducing us to a slew of new characters.

The episode was also perfectly paced. I felt I was learning just enough that I wasn't confused by what was going on or who new characters were, while not learning so much that I wasn't left wanting more.

I now need to know more about Gail and Eugene. I can't wait to dive further into Abby's story. And I want to see the deterioration of Joel and Ellie's relationship given a close examination, something I'm confident I'll get in future episodes.

Finally, the show once again proved it can produce great action/combat sequences, and this episode may have given me one of my favorites of the season so far.

The stalker scene was the highlight of the season 2 premiere

Read More Spoilers for 'The Last of Us season 2 premiere beyond this point With all respect to the reveal that Abby is just outside Jackson at the end of the episode, which is surely one of the biggest moments of the show so far in terms of story development, the highlight of the show was Ellie's showdown with an infected stalker. For those who haven't played the video game series, these infected are stealthy, they're fast and they're strong. They're a deadly enemy, and in the first "The Last of Us" game, they're rare. In the second game, they're more prominent. They're a little less powerful and much more timid in approaching humans. But they're still plenty stealthy, as we see in the showdown between Ellie and the stalker in the ruined market at the climactic moment of this episode. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO) I was on the edge of my seat watching this sequence, which could have been pulled straight from a horror movie. The tension is palpable as the stalker follows Ellie, accompanied by a heartbeat-mimicking, percussive score that you'd swear is your own heart as you watch. It was, to quote a famous meme, "Absolute cinema." It's only something the best shows can pull off, and director Craig Mazin nailed it.

With just six episodes left, I want to savor every moment of 'The Last of Us' season 2

(Image credit: Max/Twitter (X))

As I already mentioned, I'm happy with the pacing Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have established in this first episode. In fact, I'm glad we only got the first episode, as it's left me wanting more.

But it also allows me to savor each episode because this season will be over before we know it. There are just seven episodes in season 2, and we're already through nearly 15% of them.

A show this good doesn't come around often, and now that I'm reminded of how good it is, I'm going to enjoy it while it lasts.

