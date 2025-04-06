'The White Lotus' season 3 finale live — theories, live commentary and more for epic 90-minute episode on HBO and Max

Refresh

Even if he doesn’t, it remains to be seen if Piper stays at the meditation center or if she decides to return to North Carolina. Whether she does or not, Lochlan might decide to spend a year at the center so he doesn’t have to look his brother in the eye anytime soon.

So now, the Ratliffs just need to make it out of this episode alive. But will they? Or will Timothy enact his plan for a murder-suicide to end his family’s suffering?

But all this drama may pale in comparison to Saxon and Lochlan’s drug-fueled threesome with Gary/Greg’s girlfriend Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), which crossed almost every line imaginable.

Especially now that her daughter Piper has revealed she’s planning to stay in Thailand at a nearby Buddhist meditation center. While Victoria is adamantly against the idea, Timothy seems to be convinced the monk who runs the center is right about things… well, at least when he’s remotely lucid. The rest of the time, he’s imagining killing his family and himself.

Since then, he’s entered a drug-fueled downward spiral thanks to his wife Victoria’s stash of Lorazepam. While he’s getting high, though, she’s having to constantly drink or risk sobering up, and she doesn’t want to sober up.

The Ratliff family has had a tough time in Thailand. Things started out great but then family patriarch Timothy discovered he might be going to jail and losing everything.

Welcome to ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 finale — let’s get you checked in

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Welcome to our “The White Lotus” season 3 finale live blog. I’m Malcolm McMillan, a Streaming Editor here at Tom’s Guide and I’ll be your concierge this evening.

Let’s do a quick recap of the season so far before diving into each of our key character groups staying at the White Lotus in Thailand.

Our season kicks off with three main groups of vacationers. There’s the Ratliff family from North Carolina: Timothy (Jason Isaacs), Victoria (Parker Posey), Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola). Then there’s brooding Rick (Walton Goggins) and his free-spirited, much younger girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). Finally, there’s the trio of television star Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan) and her friends Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Laurie (Carrie Coon) on a much needed girls trip.

Now, they haven’t interacted much with each other, except for Chelsea and the two Ratliff boys, Saxon and Lochlan. But they have had some scandalous interactions with the hotel staff.

Timothy Ratliff is totally spiraling with his impending incarceration for some fun, white collar crimes, looming over him. He even stole a gun from the security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), who luckily managed to steal it back from the Ratliff’s suite.

Then there’s Rick, who’s here to kill Jim Hollinger (Scott Glen), an American married to the White Lotus owner Sritala (Lek Patravadi). Jim maybe killed Rick’s dad or maybe is Rick’s dad, we’re not sure. But we’re sure it’ll be an issue that Rick went to Jim and Sritala’s house and ran off after knocking Jim to the ground.

Let’s not forget the girls' trip, though. Jaclyn has slept with Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius), one of the hotel staff, and Laurie has slept with his friend Aleksei (Julian Kostov). But it turns out that Kate is maybe a closeted Republican, and that may be the biggest surprise of all to this group of supposedly close friends.

Of course, these are all new names and faces. But there are a pair of familiar faces worth keeping an eye on in the season 3 finale. Natasha Rothwell is reprising her season 1 role as Belinda. She is on an exchange program visit from the White Lotus in Hawaii to learn from the health and wellness experts at the Thailand White Lotus.

She gets more than she bargained for, though, when she runs into Gary/Greg (Jon Gries), whom she met in season 1 and is on the run after the death of his wife Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) in season 2. He made an offer at the end of last week’s episode to buy her silence, and this week we might find out if it’s an offer she cannot refuse.