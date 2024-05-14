How to watch 'Uncle Samsik' online — stream the K-drama from anywhere

"Uncle Samsik" is a K-drama, or to be more accurate K-period drama, set in South Korea in the early 1960s at a time when the country was still recovering from the ruinous Korean War and mass starvation. It's also "Parasite" actor Song Kang-ho's first ever TV role. Here's how to watch "Uncle Samsik" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Uncle Samsik' streaming details The first five episodes of "Uncle Samsik" premiere on Wednesday, May 15, with two episodes per week until the three episode season finale on Friday, June 19.

Shady fixer Park Doo-chill, played by veteran movie actor Song Kung-ho, goes by the name of Uncle Samsik – literally "three meals" in Korean. This is relevant because as the country struggles his priority is to provide his family with three meals a day, thus filling both hearts and minds.

Kim San (played by Byun Yo-han) is an idealist with connections who is keen to orchestrate South Korea's emergence from past traumas ("Have you eaten today?" remains a familiar Korean greeting). Park convinces him the the best idea would be to team-up and use a drive for prosperity to shape the country to their own vision – on a full stomach.

Beyond the politics there is a very real human heart to the show, and if you've had the pleasure of watching the Oscar-winning "Parasite," you'll almost certainly want to see Kung-ho in action here.

Read on to find out how to watch K-drama "Uncle Samsik" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Uncle Samsik' in the U.S.

The five-episode premiere of "Uncle Samsik" drops on Wednesday, May 15 on Disney+ with the full season streaming on Hulu in the U.S. on the same day.

A subscription to Hulu costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after a 30-day free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

'Uncle Samsik' FAQ

What has Shin Yeon-shick, the director and writer of 'Uncle Samsik', said about his film? Answering questions at the Seoul press conference held at the Grand InterContinental, Shin Yeon-shick said: "I think Korea is the only country that asks if one has eaten as a greeting. (The series) portrays the difficult times right after the Korean War, when it was truly challenging to have even one meal a day. “I’ve been living in Korea for over 40 years but I find it unfamiliar and difficult to adapt. I've always been curious about the society I live in and the people making up that society. I also wanted to explore the origins of the people who formed present-day Korea and this was the perfect timing. Some may see ‘Uncle Samsik’ as a historical drama and others might see it as film noir, but to me, it's a romance story.”

What other movies does Song Kung-ho have on his resume? The first Korean male to win Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival (for "Broker"), he has starred in three other films that also each drew over 10 million viewers including "Parasite", "The Interview" and "Emergency Declaration." He was also in "Memories of Murder", "Snowpiercer", "The Host" and "Lady Vengeance".