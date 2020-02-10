Where to stream the Oscar-winning Parasite online

The big winner of the 2020 Oscars was Parasite, the buzzed-about dark comedy/thriller from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. But while critics and many fans (myself included) loved Parasite and couldn't stop talking about it throughout 2019, many probably missed the film and are probably wondering what all the excitement is for.

Well, good news: you can watch Parasite online from the comfort of any of your screens. And, further, your best option at the moment is digitally renting (or buying) the film from Amazon, Apple, Google Play or any of the other online retailers offering it.

Yes, while I often purchase optical media versions of movies I love, I opted to purchase Parasite from Apple. The big reason to get this format is because this is a 4K HDR release, and there don't seem to be any plans for the studio to release a 4K Blu-ray at this stage. Also, it's a MoviesAnywhere supported purchase, which means it plays on all sorts of services.

Oh, and for those who have already visited the Park family's finely-designed estate, we've got links to where you can stream the rest of Bong Joon-ho's catalogue. Fortunately, many of these films are available for free. I first learned about Bong Joon-ho from The Host, so I can't wait to dig deeper in his back catalogue.

Parasite (2019 | Director, writer and producer)

Okja (2017 | Director, writer and producer)

Sea Fog (2014 | Writer and producer)

Snowpiercer (2013 | Director and writer)

Mother (2009 | Director and writer)

The Host (2006)

Antarctic Journal (2005 | Writer)

Memories of Murder (2003, Director and writer)

Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000 | Director and writer)