How to watch Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band online and on TV
Famously born to run, Bruce Springsteen is showing no signs of slowing down even in his 75th year. "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" takes fans behind the scenes with the New Jersey rock legend and his band of fifty years. You can watch it on Disney Plus worldwide from October 25.
"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" premieres on Disney Plus and Hulu on Friday, October 25.
• Global stream — Disney Plus
Part concert movie and part documentary, "Road Diary" features interviews with Bruce and the band as well as plenty of footage of their electrifying 2023/24 world tour. It follows Bruce Springsteen and band's first tour together since 2017. Twice postponed by the pandemic, as Bruce says in the film,his aim post-COVID was to throw "the biggest party I could."
Directed by Thom Zimny, with Springsteen co-producing, "Road Diary" has ample rock anthems to sing along to but there are more intimate moments too. Viewers are also taken behind the scenes during rehearsals.
Disney+ and Hulu is becoming the go-to location for concert movies and music documentaries with "Road Diary" joining the likes of "The Beatles: Get Back" and "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour".
Keep on reading to find out how to watch "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band".
How to watch 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band' on Disney Plus
Disney Plus Basic prices start at $9.99/month in the U.S.. You can also bundle Disney Plus and Hulu from only $10.99/month.
A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.
In the US, Disney Plus starts from $9.99/ month, but there's even better value available if you go for a Disney Plus Bundle. That gives you Disney Plus and Hulu from only $10.99/month.
How to watch 'Road Diary" on Disney Plus worldwide
Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.
Pricing in other English-speaking countries is as follows:
- U.K. – from £4.99/month
- Canada – from CA$8.99/month
- Australia – AU$13.99/month
- New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month
You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" and everything else on the streaming platform.
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band cast
- Bruce Springsteen - Vocals/guitar
- Roy Bittan - Piano/Synth/Accordion
- Nils Lofgren - Guitar/backing vocals
- Patti Scialfa - Backing vocals/guitar/tambourine
- Gary Tallent - Bass/backing vocals
- Steve Van Zandt - Guitar/mandolin/backing vocals
- Max Weinberg - Drums
- Jake Clemons - Sax/percussion/backing vocals
- Soozie Tyrell - Violin/guitar/backing vocals
- Charles Giordano - Organ/accordion/glockenspiel
Who directed "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band"
"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" was directed by Thom Zimny and produced by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Landau, Thom Zimny, Adrienne Gerard, and Sean Stuart
How long is the current Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tour?
Impressively long. The tour began in February 2023 in Florida and will conclude in Milan in July 2025.
