How to watch Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band online and on TV

Famously born to run, Bruce Springsteen is showing no signs of slowing down even in his 75th year. "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" takes fans behind the scenes with the New Jersey rock legend and his band of fifty years. You can watch it on Disney Plus worldwide from October 25.

Part concert movie and part documentary, "Road Diary" features interviews with Bruce and the band as well as plenty of footage of their electrifying 2023/24 world tour. It follows Bruce Springsteen and band's first tour together since 2017. Twice postponed by the pandemic, as Bruce says in the film,his aim post-COVID was to throw "the biggest party I could."

Directed by Thom Zimny, with Springsteen co-producing, "Road Diary" has ample rock anthems to sing along to but there are more intimate moments too. Viewers are also taken behind the scenes during rehearsals.

Disney+ and Hulu is becoming the go-to location for concert movies and music documentaries with "Road Diary" joining the likes of "The Beatles: Get Back" and "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour".

How to watch 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band' on Disney Plus

"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" hits Disney Plus/Hulu on Friday, October 25.

Disney Plus Basic prices start at $9.99/month in the U.S.. You can also bundle Disney Plus and Hulu from only $10.99/month.

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.

How to watch 'Road Diary" on Disney Plus worldwide

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.

Pricing in other English-speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$8.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" and everything else on the streaming platform.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band cast

Bruce Springsteen - Vocals/guitar

Roy Bittan - Piano/Synth/Accordion

Nils Lofgren - Guitar/backing vocals

Patti Scialfa - Backing vocals/guitar/tambourine

Gary Tallent - Bass/backing vocals

Steve Van Zandt - Guitar/mandolin/backing vocals

Max Weinberg - Drums

Jake Clemons - Sax/percussion/backing vocals

Soozie Tyrell - Violin/guitar/backing vocals

Charles Giordano - Organ/accordion/glockenspiel

Who directed "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" was directed by Thom Zimny and produced by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Landau, Thom Zimny, Adrienne Gerard, and Sean Stuart

How long is the current Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tour? Impressively long. The tour began in February 2023 in Florida and will conclude in Milan in July 2025.