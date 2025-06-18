The first trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic with Jeremy Allen White just dropped and I couldn't be more excited

The first full-length trailer for the new Bruce Springsteen biopic was released today, giving us our first taste of Jeremy Allen White as one of the most popular rock stars of the last 50 years.

As someone born and raised in New Jersey (and who's been to his share of Springsteen concerts), the trailer has me more excited than Courtney Cox at a concert for the movie's official release this October.

Instead of looking over his entire career, a la "Ray" or "Walk the Line," "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" captures a specific point in time: when Bruce was recording his 1982 album "Nebraska."

During that era, he was already fairly popular — he had already recorded five albums, including "Born to Run" and "The River" — but had yet to reach the levels of superstardom with "Born in the U.S.A.," which didn't come out until 1984.

In the trailer, we see Jeremy Allen White as the adult Springsteen, finally with some success, sitting behind the wheel of a new Camaro — complete with a 305 V8 engine, a nod to Springsteen's many car references in his songs.

The trailer also shows a few flashbacks in black and white of the artist as a boy and the difficulties he faced growing up. It then cuts to his recording of the album solo in his home.

At the end of the trailer, we get a taste of White's crooning abilities as he sings "Born to Run" with the rest of the E Street Band. And, I have to say, from that brief clip, he does more than a passable job at imitating the Boss's voice.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" is directed by Scott Cooper ("Black Mass," "Hostiles") and also stars Marc Maron, Gaby Hoffman, Jeremy Strong, and David Krumholtz. It will be released exclusively in theaters on October 24.