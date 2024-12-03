'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' is a refreshing spin on a beloved franchise — and it's 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

A few months back, I wrote an article explaining why I was excited about "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew".

The Disney Plus era of "Star Wars" has certainly been hit-and-miss. For me, it's always been best when things veered in a new direction or tone; yes, I'm an "Andor" fan way more than a "The Mandalorian" kind of guy.

While "Star Wars" troubles don't seem to be over just yet (the next major movie recently slipped from the 2026 slate), I'm glad that things are getting experimental again. "Skeleton Crew" had me so intrigued because it was billed as a throwback to family favorite coming-of-age/adventure tales and wants to explore a new part of the universe.

While I've been enthusiastic and subsequently burned before, based on these first two episodes that are now available, I think the "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew", team has delivered a refreshing twist on what "Star Wars" can be. It's thrilling viewing and has me keen to continue watching; here's why.

What is 'Skeleton Crew' about?

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The setup for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is fairly simple. It was pitched back in 2022 as 'a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films'. Think "The Goonies" in space.

We're introduced to four kids — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — who make a strange discovery within the safe bounds of their rather banal homeworld. A misadventure sees them leaving the safety of their home planet behind and hurtling deep into outer space.

Cue a fraught quest to return home, bringing them into contact with dangerous foes and unlikely allies, including a mysterious, Force-sensitive figure played by Jude Law.

Okay, so why should you stream 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

In short, you should check out "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" because it's shaping up to be a really fun show.

Two episodes in, this feels perfectly pitched as a new "kids on bikes"-style series, even if it's a little too early to definitely say whether it belongs on our list of the best Disney Plus shows. Nevertheless, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't impressed so far.

The "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" pilot does a lot of work establishing the world — think suburban America if it was transported to a galaxy far, far away — and introducing us to the show's talented young cast; I'm sure the elephantine alien youngster, Neel, is about to become a fan-favorite "Star Wars" figure.

Overcautious Neel is my current fave of the core four. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

From there, episode two gives us our first taste of what challenges our young travelers will face, wherein they take stock at a shady spaceport.

As a demonstration of the overall tone, the season premiere works. It feels bright and breezy, a straightforward mixture of funny exchanges, school troubles, and that very particular Spielbergian kind of jeopardy, one in which I'm sure viewers of all ages will find something to love.

It's also refreshing to watch something that's paced and plotted to the rhythms of a TV series, especially when it comes to the end-of-episode hooks. In both cases, the show's packed in a moment or a reveal that has me wanting to come back for more.

I'll conclude by noting that I'm not an outlier here, either: the show's earned a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, drawing praise for its young stars, the early thrills, and uncomplicated, swashbuckling feel. It's nice to see something that isn't "Andor" winning other viewers over!

If you're in the mood for a new romp to see out the year... it really feels like Disney Plus just dropped an early treat a few weeks out from the holiday season.

Episodes 1&2 of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" are now available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes are dropping weekly through to mid-January 2025.