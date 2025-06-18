‘Elio’ review: Pixar’s best movie in years is a visually stunning and emotional sci-fi adventure

Earlier in the year, I got to see around 25 mins of "Elio", Disney and Pixar's new original sci-fi adventure, and that preview event set my expectations pretty high.

I only got to see a selection of scenes from across the movie's run, but it successfully sold "Elio" as a fun-filled, sweet sci-fi adventure and put it near the top of my must-watch list, and keen to see the full release as soon as possible.

Having now seen the entirety of Pixar's new summer movie ahead of its release this week, I'm pleased to report that it's both one of my favorite watches of the season, and I think this charming intergalactic caper is one of Pixar's best movies in years — here's why.

What is 'Elio' about?

"Elio" is a heartwarming summer sci-fi adventure that sees the titular tween hero heading off on an out-of-this-world.

Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) is an 11-year-old boy who feels out of place. He's a deep space devotee with a huge imagination and one big dream: to be abducted by aliens.

In this new misadventure, he finally gets his wish when an intergalactic organization known as the "Communiverse" beams him up after mistakenly identifying him as the leader of Earth.

As a potential ambassador from our little blue dot, Elio finds himself forging bonds with strange new alien lifeforms and navigating an intergalactic crisis of truly epic proportions.

"Elio" also stars the voice talents of Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, and Shirley Henderson.

Don't wait for 'Elio' to come to Disney Plus — see it on the big screen

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

It might not quite have the heft of the studio's absolute top-tier releases, and the story doesn't see Pixar breaking new ground, per se, but "Elio" is nevertheless a touching watch.

It broaches grief and loneliness, and managed to get me to shed a tear or two on a couple of occasions, while still also packing in plenty of whimsy, laughs, and hijinks that fans of all ages will enjoy.

It's a winner, thanks in no small part to the talented cast, who really bring these characters to life. Kibreab's lead is an incredibly endearing, wide-eyed protagonist brought to life with all the enthusiasm in the world.

As lovable as our lead is, though, "Elio" has another star on hand: Elio's caterpillar-like alien bestie Glordon (Remy Edgerly) threatens to upstage once he shows up on the scene; despite not having eyes, he's as expressive as anyone on screen.

The supporting ensemble is solid, too (Brad Garrett's alien conqueror/struggling dad Lord Grigon is another highlight), but it's these two who really carry the sense of wonderment that's at the core of the film.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios/Pixar)

Where "Elio" really dazzles, though, is in the worldbuilding departments. Pixar is, of course, no stranger to bringing us bold new visions, but the studio's corner of the galaxy is kaleidoscopically bright and beautiful, and populated with weird and wonderful alien species, each of whom has plenty of personality.

The movie also comes with a dynamic score courtesy of Rob Simonsen, one that is grand enough to set the otherworldly vibe and still serve the emotional beats. Unless you truly have an all-time home cinema set up ready to go, "Elio" is a movie that's going to come alive on the big screen, and I don't think it'll be nearly as impressive if viewed for the first time from the comfort of your own sofa.

I know taking the whole family to the movies isn't cheap, but in my opinion (and judging by the reactions I heard from the kids in attendance at my showing), "Elio" is worth it. It's an inventive and emotional adventure, and a trip across the stars that deserves to be taken.

"Elio" hits U.S. and U.K. theaters on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Looking for more family entertainment while you wait? Check out our guides to the best movies on Disney Plus or the best family movies on Netflix for tons more recommendations fit for your next movie night.