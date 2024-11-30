New on Disney Plus in December 2024 — the must-watch movies and shows

Three of Disney’s biggest brands have major premieres on Disney Plus in December, with new episodes of shows from the worlds of “Star Wars,” Marvel and Pixar. There’s also plenty of holiday-related content, including the “Doctor Who” annual Christmas episode, titled “Joy to the World,” the “CMA Country Christmas” special, featuring performances from top country stars, and the “Simpsons” holiday special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful.”

On the documentary side, December brings the three-episode “Jung Kook: I Am Still - The Original,” profiling the K-pop star and BTS member, plus the acclaimed Nat Geo feature films “Blink” and “Sugarcane,” fresh from their recent limited theatrical releases. Nat Geo also presents “Inside the Enchanted Forests,” a series traversing the woodlands of the world.

Read on for this month’s highlights, including Elton John and football with the Simpsons. And right now, you can watch all of this for less as a Black Friday deal is giving you the Hulu/Disney Plus Duo Basic Bundle for $3 a month for an entire year!

Top picks

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The latest addition to the “Star Wars” franchise is a throwback to kids’ adventure movies like “The Goonies” and “Explorers,” following a group of misfit tweens who find a derelict starship and accidentally end up stranded far from their home planet. Jude Law plays a mysterious rogue who offers to help them get home, but of course is pursuing his own hidden agenda.

The creative team includes “Star Wars” veterans like Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung as episode directors, and Jon Watts, who directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies, co-created the series with his frequent collaborator Christopher Ford. After serious, heavy shows like “Andor” and “The Acolyte,” plus mythology-heavy entries like “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Skeleton Crew” promises a fun, light-hearted adventure into underexplored corners of the “Star Wars” galaxy.

Premieres Dec. 3 on Disney Plus

Simpsons Funday Football - YouTube Watch On

Disney continues to explore ways of integrating its characters with ESPN’s live sports, following last year’s alternative broadcast of an NFL game featuring “Toy Story” characters. This time, it’s characters from “The Simpsons” who will be incorporated into the live broadcast of a “Monday Night Football” match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals. All of the players will be animated in real time, with Bart Simpson standing in for one of the Bengals players, and Homer Simpson standing in for a Cowboy.

The voice cast of “The Simpsons” will appear in prerecorded interstitial segments, interacting with players and broadcasters, who will also be animated, and Marge and Lisa Simpson will conduct player interviews. It’s an innovative way for Disney to bring together sports fans and animation fans, without impeding the regular coverage (which will still be available on ESPN).

Premieres Dec. 9 on Disney Plus

'Dream Productions'

Dream Productions | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After “Inside Out 2” became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, Pixar delivers its first-ever in-house animated series (previous Pixar-based series “Monsters at Work” was produced by a different Disney division), set in the world of the “Inside Out” movies. “Dream Productions” takes place between “Inside Out” and “Inside Out 2” and features appearances from many of the main cast members, who voice the personifications of emotions inside the mind of tween girl Riley.

The protagonist, though, is Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell), a director in charge of putting together Riley’s nightly dreams, who showed up briefly in “Inside Out” and now takes the spotlight. The four-episode series follows Paula in her efforts to create the greatest possible dream for Riley, even though she’s forced to collaborate with Xeni (Richard Ayoade), an arrogant daydream director.

Premieres Dec. 11 on Disney Plus

'Elton John: Never Too Late'

Elton John: Never Too Late | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Elton John has been saying farewell for quite a while now. The legendary singer-songwriter extended his farewell tour across nearly five years (albeit interrupted by various delays), and already premiered one valedictory special on Disney Plus with the 2022 concert film “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.” Now he’s looking back at his entire career with this documentary feature film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Renowned documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“The September Issue,” “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”) co-directs the movie with John’s husband David Furnish, ensuring personal access to the star as he reflects on his highest and lowest points. With movies like “The Beach Boys” and “Beatles ’64,” Disney Plus has become a home for documentaries about rock icons, and Elton John should fit right in.

Premieres Dec. 13 on Disney Plus

'What If… ?' season 3

Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Over the course of its previous two seasons, this animated series has explored the Marvel multiverse, showcasing many alternate versions of familiar characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third and final season promises an epic dimension-hopping finale, under the supervision of the all-seeing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright).

Without the budgetary constraints of live action, “What If… ?” can present large-scale, fantastical stories in multiple different settings, featuring many MCU live-action stars voicing variations on their well-known characters. This season’s episodes are set to span genres from musical to Western to anime. And while Marvel has yet to reveal plans for its X-Men characters within the main MCU, at least one of them will make an appearance here — the season’s trailer culminates in the arrival of the mutant Storm, wielding the power of Thor.

Premieres Dec. 22 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Monday, December 2

- "Mickey and the Very Many Christmases"

Tuesday, December 3

- "Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original" (S1, 3 episodes)

- "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" Two Episode Premiere

“Skeleton Crew” tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure.

Wednesday, December 4

- "Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends" (S3, 5 episodes)

- "CMA Country Christmas" Premiere

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 15th annual “CMA Country Christmas” will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars.

Saturday, December 7

- "Destruction Decoded" (S2, 9 episodes)

- "Inside the Enchanted Forests" (S1, 6 episodes)

Monday, December 9

- "Bluey Minisodes" New Episodes

“Bluey Minisodes” is a collection of one- to three-minute shorts written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”

- "The Simpsons Funday Football" Live at 8 p.m. ET

ESPN, Disney, The Simpsons, and the National Football League will premiere The Simpsons Funday Football on Monday, December 9, an animated Monday Night Football game transformed in real-time into the iconic Simpsons world using Sony’s Beyond Sports Technology. Atoms Stadium in Springfield will host the fully immersive fan viewing experience featuring the Cincinnati Bengals at the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN’s Monday Night Football game that evening.

Tuesday, December 10

- "Sugarcane"

Wednesday, December 11

- "Big City Greens" (S4, 1 episode)

- "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" (S3, 4 episodes)

- "Dream Productions" Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni, a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.

- "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" Episode 3

Friday, December 13

- "Elton John: Never Too Late" Premiere

Elton John looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, full-circle journey filled with never-before-seen footage. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts his struggles with adversity, abuse, and addiction, and how he overcame them to become the icon he is today.

- "Invisible" Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Based on the novel by Eloy Moreno, twelve-year-old Capi has suffered a terrible accident that has left him with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Neither the school, nor his friends, nor his family can explain what has happened. However, the psychologist who treats him is determined to delve into his story and discover the reasons that led him to this situation. Little by little, Capi begins to trust him and tells him that he has the power of invisibility, and that the terrible nightmares that haunt him every night are linked to the monsters and the dragon that haunt him.

Monday, December 16

- "Morphle and the Magic Pets" (S1, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, December 17

- "Blink"

- "The Simpsons" Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+ “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” Premiere

In this Disney+ exclusive double-episode, the residents of Springfield search for Christmas cheer.

Wednesday, December 18

- "SuperKitties" (S2, 5 episodes)

- "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series" (S1, 4 episodes)

- "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" Episode 4

Friday, December 20

- "Lost Treasures of the Bible" (S1, 6 episodes)

Sunday, December 22

- Marvel Animation’s "What If…?" (Season 3) Premiere – New Episodes Debuting Daily for Eight Days

Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

Monday, December 23

- "Me & Winnie the Pooh" (S2, 5 episodes)

- "Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts" (S2, 3 episodes)

- Marvel Animation’s "What If…?" (Season 3) Episode 2

Tuesday, December 24

- Marvel Animation’s "What If…?" (Season 3) Episode 3

Wednesday, December 25

- Dunk The Halls

Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+; Traditional Game Presentation on ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+

Disney, ESPN and the NBA are teaming up to present Dunk the Halls – the first real-time animated NBA game – on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, at 12 p.m. EST when the New York Knicks led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul. Dunk the Halls will be presented on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+. The special alt-cast marks the first animated presentation of an NBA game and the first NBA game to stream on Disney+.

- NBA Christmas Specials

- 12:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

From Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama in what will be the French sensation’s first Christmas game.

- 2:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.

- 5:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

The reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid.

- 8:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

Icons clash at 8 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

- 10:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

ABC’s NBA Christmas coverage culminates as the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić.

- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Premiere

Disney’s annual Christmas Day celebration returns beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST with its traditional parade, endearing stories, and magical celebrity performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45.

- "Doctor Who: Joy to the World" Premiere

When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

- "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" Episode 5

- Marvel Animation’s "What If…?" (Season 3) Episode 4

Thursday, December 26

- Marvel Animation’s "What If…?" (Season 3) Episode 5

Friday, December 27

- "John Williams in Tokyo"

- Marvel Animation’s "What If…?" (Season 3) Episode 6

Saturday, December 28

- Marvel Animation’s "What If…?" (Season 3) Episode 7

Sunday, December 29

- Marvel Animation’s "What If…?" (Season 3) Episode 8

