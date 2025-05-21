'Lilo & Stitch' is a heartwarming live-action remake that respects the original magic — and it transported me back to my childhood

I grew up with “Lilo & Stitch,” like a lot of people in my generation probably did. It was one of those movies I played on repeat until the DVD became overused and started skipping.

Lilo felt like the kind of kid you didn’t see often in animated movies: messy, misunderstood and completely herself. And Stitch was pure chaotic charm. So when Disney invited me to an early screening of the new live-action remake, I knew I had to go.

Admittedly, I was a little skeptical. Like many fans of the original, I’ve seen how live-action remakes can sometimes miss the mark. But here’s the surprise: not only does this version honor the soul of the original, it actually strengthens some of the emotional beats. It’s still about family, loss and belonging, but told in a way that feels slightly more grounded, without sacrificing the fun.

Hannah Waddingham (who voices the Ground Councilwoman) actually popped up at the early screening of “Lilo & Stitch” and called the movie a “juicy berry,” which felt like the perfect way to describe something so sweet, lively, and full of heart.

The real question: Does it work? Is it worth the trip back to the islands with a new cast, new look, and new energy? Here's my full take on Disney’s latest reimagining — what it gets right, where it takes creative swings, and why it might just be one of Disney's strongest live-action remakes to date.

Stitching together nostalgia and new magic

(Image credit: Disney)

From the opening notes of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” played by Lilo when she was having a tantrum to the familiar sight of the ice cream man’s cone meeting its inevitable fate, Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” is a heartfelt homage to the 2002 original.

Watching it with my dad (who introduced me to the animated classic when I was little), I found us both discreetly wiping away tears by the time the credits rolled. Clearly, this movie did something right.

“Lilo & Stitch” pretty much follows the same plot beats as the original. We start off by seeing the Galactic Federation, led by Ground Councilwoman (Waddingham), convicting Dr. Jumba for illegal experiments after he creates Experiment 626 — a “destructive, intelligent creature.” When 626 escapes and crash-lands in Hawaii, he's mistaken for a dog and taken to a shelter.

It’s there that Lilo ends up adopting him and naming him Stitch after he accidentally rips the leather seats in Nani’s car. Fans of the original will be pleased to know that the remake doesn’t venture far from the classic in terms of storytelling.

(Image credit: Disney)

This remake actually has fun introducing new scenes, and they don't detract from the experience at all. When Stitch explores his new surroundings after crashing on Earth, he ends up unintentionally gate-crashing a wedding when he smells the cake, and it’s a hilariously fun watch.

There are also wholesome moments between Lilo and Stitch, including splashing each other with lemonade, her teaching him how not to break things and a sweet moment where she teaches him a form of hula dancing.

At the center of this emotional journey, and the reason why the remake works so well, is newcomer Maia Kealoha, whose portrayal of Lilo is nothing short of impressive. She brings so much warmth and honesty to the character, capturing all the things that made Lilo so special in the original: the mischief, the loneliness, the stubbornness, and that deep need to feel like she belongs.

(Image credit: Disney)

The movie thoughtfully preserves the original’s core themes — grief, identity, and the unbreakable bonds of family — while introducing them to a new generation. It hits that sweet spot where kids can enjoy the fun and chaos, but adults will feel the emotional weight, too.

What really got me, though (and why you need tissues), was Lilo and Nani’s relationship. Their dynamic has always been the heart of the story, but this version made it feel even more real. Sydney Agudong brings a grounded, emotional weight to Nani that makes their bond feel even more powerful than I remember. You can feel the love and frustration between them, and it gives the story substance.

Director Dean Fleischer Camp (of “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” fame) brings that same mix of tenderness and humor here, and it works beautifully. And the decision to have Chris Sanders reprise his role as the voice of Stitch adds a layer of continuity that fans will appreciate.

Modern touches, same heart

(Image credit: Disney)

Like most live-action remakes, “Lilo & Stitch” makes a few changes along the way, but luckily, none of them take away from the story’s emotional core. In fact, most of the updates feel more like clever workarounds than major detours.

One of the biggest changes is that Jumba and Pleakley appear as humans while on Earth. This was clearly a budget decision since animating two aliens for the entire movie would’ve been a major challenge. Surprisingly, it works, as the aliens use a device on two tourists at the resort, allowing them to take their physical form.

Their personalities are still totally intact, and it was actually pretty fun watching Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen bounce off each other in these roles. Their chemistry adds a lot of humor and heart, even if their appearances are more grounded than fans might expect.

(Image credit: Disney)

Another noticeable absence is Captain Gantu. He's a towering alien military officer originally tasked with capturing Experiment 626 after Jumba and Pleakley fail their mission.

Again, this was probably due to CGI constraints, but the movie finds a smart way around it. Instead of introducing another alien presence to introduce the conflict in the third act, the story leans more heavily into Jumba’s arc.

He essentially steps into the antagonist role near the end. His motivations are still tied to retrieving Stitch, and it gives his character a little more depth in the process.

(Image credit: Disney)

The movie also slips in some fun nods for long-time fans. Tia Carrere, who originally voiced Nani, now appears as the social worker. There’s also a live-action version of Tūtū (Amy Hill), the neighbor from the “Lilo & Stitch” series and grandmother of David (Kaipo Dudoit).

Speaking of David, I felt as though his performance got a little lost in this remake, and that was likely due to the heavy focus on Lilo and Nani's sibling conflict (which fortunately paid off).

These cameos don’t shift the story much, but they’re nice touches. The only change that raised an eyebrow was turning Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance) into a CIA agent hunting the aliens, but even that felt like it fit into this version’s slightly more grounded tone.

All in all, the tweaks are noticeable, but they don’t mess with the spirit of the movie. It’s still “Lilo & Stitch” at its core, just with a few new tricks to please a new generation.

Verdict: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ shows how live-action remakes can get it right

(Image credit: Disney)

“Lilo & Stitch” proves that a live-action remake can honor the original while still feeling fresh. It keeps the heart, humor, and emotional depth that made the 2002 movie so beloved, all while introducing smart updates for a new generation.

The cast is excellent, especially Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong, and the movie’s thoughtful changes (though not perfect) never take away from its soul. It’s nostalgic without being hollow, emotional without being forced, and funny in all the right ways.

Overall, it feels like this remake was made by people who genuinely get what “Lilo & Stitch” means to so many of us. It adds something new and somehow makes the magic feel fresh all over again.

Final warning, though: You'll definitely need tissues.

"Lilo & Stitch" is set to premiere in theaters across the U.S. on Friday, May 23, and is already playing in theaters in the U.K.