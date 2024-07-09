First ‘Agatha All Along’ trailer just dropped — and now I’m really worried about this Marvel show

I was really hoping that "Agatha All Along" would be my way back into the MCU. but after the first trailer, I'm less convinced that the "WandaVision" follow-up will be a must-watch when it comes to Disney Plus later this year.

Out of all the Marvel shows and movies that have aired in recent memory, my favorite has been Michael Giacchino's 2022 "Werewolf By Night" standalone special. It was an homage to classic horror flicks and recounted a fun, if uneven campy horror tale in a new corner of the Marvel universe.

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

It was a genuine treat (one that was loved by critics), and in my eyes signaled that Marvel might be interested in taking big swings into new genres to stave off that most dreaded of phrases: "Marvel fatigue". So when Marvel's Head of TV and streaming, Brad Winderbaum, claimed that "Agatha All Along" was 'really scary', I started to get excited.

Kathryn Hahn was a definite "WandaVision" highlight, and the promise of getting to see more from the malevolent magician was a tempting offer, especially if Marvel wanted to make the jump into some real supernatural horror. The first "Agatha All Along" trailer finally arrived on July 8... and now I'm worried this won't be the show I was hoping for after all.

It looks like, in all honesty, just another average Marvel show.

There's little evidence of any real horror in the trailer, barring one quick shot of a bat-like creature halfway through. The only other sequence that could have been frightening is that possession towards the end... but that same scene is being undercut with yawn-worthy dry "joking."

I know this is just the first trailer, and I also know that Marvel was always likely to release something suitable for all ages, but this first footage failed to have an impact, in my eyes. It's all just snapshots of CGI-heavy set pieces and vague hints at an uninspiring plot. It looks like, in all honesty, just another average Marvel show.

I'm not necessarily convinced it will be a total misfire; it's more that I feel like Marvel sold me a different show to the one that they've apparently put together. For now, I'll be looking out for any future footage; after all, there's still every chance this could end up being one of the best superhero shows when it arrives in September.

What is 'Agatha All Along' about?

Agatha assembles a coven of witches in the new trailer. (Image credit: Disney)

The "WandaVision" spin-off centers on a powerless Agatha Harkness and sees her setting off on a mission filled with danger at every turn.

Disney's full synopsis for the series reads: "In “Agatha All Along,” the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

The series will launch with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus.