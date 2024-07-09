7 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more (July 9-15)

It’s set to be another packed week of new movies across the best streaming services with Netflix, Prime Video and more offering fresh flicks for subscribers to enjoy.

However, the real highlights this week come in the premium streaming categories as theatrical hits like “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” and “The Garfield Movie” will become available to watch at home over the next few days. So will “The Bikeriders,” an overlooked petrol-fueled drama that stars Tom Hardy and Austin Butler.

So, if you’re looking for something new to stream this week, we’ve got a full roundup of all the top new movies that need to be on your radar over the next seven days. And for even more recommendations, be sure to check out our sister article that covers all the best TV shows you can stream this week .

'The Bikeriders' (PVOD)

THE BIKERIDERS - Official Trailer 2 [HD] - Only In Theaters June 21 - YouTube Watch On

Loosely inspired by a real-life motorcycle club that started in the 1930s and persists to this very day, “The Bikeriders” is about as subtle as a Harley-Davidson exhaust pipe, but its oil-slick snapshot of American biker culture in the 20th century is nevertheless oddly charming. After watching, I wasn’t quite convinced to trade my car for an oversized hog, but I did briefly consider buying a leather jacket (but I just can’t pull off that look).

Set over multiple decades, “The Bikeriders” opens on the first meeting of Kathy (Jodie Comer) and Benny (Austin Butler), a member of the Midwestern motorbike club the Vandals. The group is led by its well-respected founder Johnny (Tom Hardy). Kathy is brand new to this grease-stained world but instantly falls for Benny and becomes entwined in the Vandals’ mantra of carefree comradery. But as the club grows in size, some younger members push it towards violence and criminal activities, forcing Benny and Johnny to grapple with rapidly changing times.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 9

'The Garfield Movie' (PVOD)

THE GARFIELD MOVIE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“The Garfield Movie," not to be confused with 2004’s “Garfield: The Movie," introduces the lasagna-loving Monday-hating ginger fuzzball to a whole new generation of viewers, but longtime fans of the lazy feline may be a tad disappointed. While the colorful and vibrant animation is pleasant, the sarcastic edge of Jim Davis’ original cartoon creation has been largely lost. Still, if you want an inoffensive distraction for the little ones, there are far worse options.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In “The Garfield Movie” the eponymous house cat (voiced by Chris Pratt) reluctantly embarks on his wildest adventure yet when his long-lost father, a street-wise stray named Vic (Samuel L. Jackson) resurfaces. Bringing his best pooch pal Odie (Harvey Guillén) along for the ride, Garfield is forced to trade his pampered life for a criminal caper as the unlikely crew attempts to pull off a dangerous high-stakes heist.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 9

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (PVOD)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” launches the sic-fi franchise into the far future. The battle for Earth is long over, and the apes are now the dominant species with only a few remnants left of the world as it once was. In this new society, apes are split into clans, and our hero is a young chimpanzee named Noa (Owen Teague) who sets out on a quest to rescue what remains of his tribe after they are taken as prisoners following a vicious attack from a group of savage raiders.

The fourth entry in the rebooted Apes franchise that started with 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”, “Kingdom” has been pitched as the start of a new trilogy, and it successfully sets up a new world, and a host of memorable, and compelling, new characters (both ape and human). However, it does feel a little familiar in some aspects, with a finale that too closely apes 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” but it's still a thrilling blockbuster with eye-popping CGI.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 9

'IF' (Paramount Plus)

IF | FinalÂ TrailerÂ (2024 Movie) - Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell - YouTube Watch On

Director John Krasinski swaps his “Quiet Place” horror franchise for “IF”, a family-friendly flick about imaginary friends coming to life. Starring Ryan Reynolds, and with a host of recognizable voices giving their vocal cords to the animated imaginary beings including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper and Matt Damon, “IF” is a fantastical comedy that makes up for its lack of narrative hooks with sheer whimsy.

In “IF," a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) moves into her grandma’s New York apartment while her dad (Krasinski) is in the hospital. After meeting the grumpy upstairs neighbor, Cal (Reynolds), Bea discovers she can see other people’s imaginary friends. Upon learning that these made-up beings have nowhere to go after being forgotten by their creators, she sets out with Cal to reunite imaginary friends with their grown-up children. “IF” was a little too childish for my tastes, but as a family feature, it’s relatively successful.

Watch on Paramount Plus from July 9

'Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black' (Prime Video)

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If the movie’s name didn’t give it away, “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black” comes from writer/director Tyler Perry, but don’t dismiss this as another crude comedy in the style of his popular Madea franchise. Instead, “Divorce in the Black” is a very grown-up drama about the destructive nature of all-consuming love and the difficulties that come when trying to break free from a toxic relationship.

The movie centers on Ava (Meagan Good), a hard-working professional, whose life is shattered when her husband, Dallas (Cory Hardrict), unexpectedly leaves her. Ava is desperate to fight for the marriage, but her commitment is tested when Dallas’ past misdeeds come to light, and she gets a second chance to find the love she deserves. If you’re looking for romantic melodrama, with just enough thrills to keep you engaged, “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black” should fit the bill, just don’t expect surprises.

Watch on Prime Video from July 11

'The Peasants' (Netflix)

THE PEASANTS | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

“The Peasants” is the latest effort from directing duo DK and Hugh Welchman, the filmmakers behind 2017’s acclaimed animation “Loving Vincent." Unfortunately, “The Peasants” hasn’t enjoyed quite such a universally positive reception, but it’s still worth watching for its stunning art direction alone. Designed to mimic the look of a classical painting, the flick was created by shooting a traditional movie and then having more than a hundred painters recreate the footage on oil canvases before stitching them all together.

The amount of painstaking work and artistic vision that has gone into every frame of “The Peasants” is truly remarkable, and deserves to be lauded. The movie focuses on Jagna (Kamila Urzedowska) a young woman living in a late 19th century Polish village. She desperately wants to forge her path through life but is caught between gossip, family feuds and the village’s deep-rooted patriarchy. To live life on her terms she’s forced into conflict with powerful and egotistical men as she seeks to challenge the social conventions of the time.

Watch on Netflix from July 11

'The Long Game' (Netflix)

THE LONG GAME - Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

It’s already been a pretty fantastic summer of sports (and there’s still the Olympics to come), and “The Long Game” on Netflix looks set to be another reminder of the uplifting nature of (healthy) sporting competition. This underdog story hit theaters back in April, and while it wasn’t a box office juggernaut, it enjoyed a warm reception from critics and its arrival on Netflix this week is very welcome. And don’t worry, you don’t need to be a golf fan to enjoy this historical drama.

Based on author Humberto G. Garcia's 2010 novel, “Mustang Miracle," “The Long Game” tells the true story of the San Felipe Mustangs, a group of Mexican-American youth who create their own golf course in the South Texas desert. They lack professional training, or quality equipment, but are determined to prove their skills and compete against the wealthy all-white teams at the 1957 Texas State Golf Championship. Described as “‘Field of Dreams’ set in the world of Golf”, this feel-good sports movie looks like a real hole-in-one hit.

Watch Netflix from July 12