Werewolf by Night release date and time: How to watch online

We circled the Werewolf by Night release date in our calendars because this 'special presentation' asks "what if..." Marvel's projects were a bit more unique and odd. This project carves out new space in Marvel's Disney Plus offerings, as it's a 53-minute short-film that doesn't have many ties to the MCU on the surface.

Werewolf by Night release date, time and more Release date and time: Werewolf by Night debuts Friday (Oct. 7) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET.

Cast: Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris

Directors: Michael Giacchino

Rating: TV-14

Werewolf by Night stars Gael García Bernal as a monster hunter named Jack Russel. We bet he's heard all the dog jokes, and that some of his fellow monster hunters will test our hunch.

Russel's latest adventure finds him and many other people in his line of work, at the estate of the late Ulysses Bloodstone. Here, they're put into a competition for a powerful relic, and they will go toe-to-toe with at least one monster.

But since it's coming in at less-than-an-hour, Werewolf by Night likely won't have the padding problems you see in most Marvel shows. In fact, the Werewolf by Night reviews suggest it's just the opposite, that you'll be wishing you had more time with these characters.

When does Werewolf by Night come out on Disney Plus?

Werewolf by Night arrives on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Friday (Oct. 7), at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

Werewolf by Night arrives before the end of She-Hulk, and prior to the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — which debuts in theaters on Nov. 11 and likely arrives on Disney Plus in late December 2022 or January 2023.

How to watch Werewolf by Night internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf by Night reviews

At the time of publishing, Werewolf by Night has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Critics love the cast's chemistry is commended, as Meagan Navarro at Bloody Disgusting (opens in new tab) writes "Bernal and Donnelly are instantly winsome, too. There’s an easy chemistry between them and an oddball pairing dynamic that charms. Their performances are infectious, and the script presents just enough character details about them that reel you in."

Chris Evangelista at SlashFilm (opens in new tab) applauds Werewolf by Night's practical effects, stating "When the werewolf (by night) does show up, I was ecstatic to see it was an actor wearing makeup! So many modern werewolves (by night) are CGI, and they always look awful. And awful CGI is kind of Marvel's MO at this point, so that's what I was expecting. Kudos, Marvel. You did it. You brought back practical werewolves. Take a bow."

Marisa Mirabal at IndieWire (opens in new tab) points out that "Due to its short run time, the characters are not able to be fully developed and explored."

Werewolf by Night trailer and poster

The above trailer for Werewolf by Night gives you all the vibes and no spoilers. "Ooh" at Marvel's apparently-new-found love of horror tropes, and "ahh" at the camp of it all.

The poster for Werewolf by Night teases the monster haunting Jack Russel. Hopefully he doesn't have a dog of a day.