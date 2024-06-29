New on Disney Plus in July 2024 — 'The Acolyte' finale, 'Bluey' minisodes and more

Following its debut last month, July's big-ticket Disney Plus release continues to be "The Acolyte". The final few episodes of the High Republic era Star Wars show are dropping this month, giving us the chance to see how Master Sol and the other Jedi will confront this disturbance in the Force.

July also brings some more family hits to the platform in the form of a new "Descendants" movie, and seven "Bluey" minisodes. Other new arrivals include a host of new additions for "SharkFest" and the addition of "EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation".

Read on for more about July's highlights on Disney Plus.

New on Disney Plus in July 2024: Top Picks

'The Acolyte'

"The Acolyte", the latest chapter in the Star Wars universe, comes to a close this month, with the final episodes arriving on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET through to July 16.

This murder-mystery story set in the galaxy far, far away follows respected Jedi Master Sol ("Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae) as he investigates a shocking crime spree. In turn, he's thrown into conflict with a dangerous warrior from his past, played by Amandla Stenberg. The Dark Side of the Force has reared its head and could spell serious trouble for the Jedi Order.

New episodes through July 16 on Disney Plus

'Bluey' Minisodes

July also sees Disney Plus gaining seven short adventures with Bluey, everyone's favorite cartoon dog.

Following the Australian premiere in mid-June, the first batch of "Bluey" minisodes will bring more bite-sized laughs to the platform that can be enjoyed on even the busiest of days, as each instalment runs for just 1 to 3 minutes

As you'd expect, these shorts will highlight more funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo. Per the "Bluey" site, we know this first batch will include Dad's retelling of the three little pigs story in "Three Pigs", see the young pups enjoying some annoying music in "Burger Dog" and will include see Nana reading a story Bandit wrote when he was five years old in "Letter".

Premiers July 9 on Disney Plus

'Descendants: The Rise of Red'

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" is poised to bring another Villian Kid to Auradon Prep when this fourth entry in the franchise arrives in July. In "The Rise of Red", ex-VK Uma (Ursula's daughter) has been made the Headmaster of the school and invites Red, the Queen of Heart's daughter, from Wonderland.

Problem is, the Queen of Hearts (here played by Rita Ora) holds a longstanding grudge against Auradon and sees this as the perfect opportunity to seek revenge when she drops Red off.

And if you're a "Descendants" fan", Disney Plus is getting Sing-Along versions of the previous movies on the same day "Rise of Red" premieres.

Premiers July 12 on Disney Plus

Everything New on Disney Plus in July 2024

July 1

- SHARKFEST

-- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

-- Baby Sharks in the City

-- Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)

-- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

-- Shark vs. Ross Edgley

-- Sharks Gone Viral

-- Supersized Sharks

July 2

- The Acolyte episode 6 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

In Lucasfilm's “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

July 3

- Blue Minisodes - First 7 minisodes streaming

“Bluey Minisodes” is a collection of one- to three-minute shorts written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”

July 9

- The Acolyte episode 7 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

July 12

- Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

- Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

- Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)

- Descendants: The Rise of Red

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

July 15

- Angels in the Outfield

July 16

- The Acolyte episode 8 at 6 p.m. / 9 p.m. ET

July 17

- American's Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)

- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

July 19

- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation

July 21

- NFL Flag Football Championship

- Boys 15 Under Final (3-4 p.m. PT) / Girls 18 Under Final (4-5 p.m. PT)

Disney+ will stream LIVE coverage of the inaugural event from Canton, Ohio, a 30-game showcase featuring the top 15U boys and 18U girls teams competing for the NFL FLAG Championship title.

July 24

- Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)

July 31

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)