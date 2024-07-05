Marvel claims its new Disney Plus show is ‘really scary’ — but I don't believe it

It’s a known fact that Marvel tends to use the family-friendly mold when creating new projects, and there isn’t exactly anything wrong with that considering this franchise appeals to younger audiences. But, following the same template over and over again sucks the goodness out of every superhero show and movie, which ultimately caused most of the world’s “Marvel fatigue” (we just want to feel the magic again).

However, it seems as though one upcoming spinoff is going in a different direction by incorporating more horror elements, according to Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of TV and streaming. “Agatha All Along”, which follows Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness after breaking out of her containment in Westview, is said to be “really scary” and “dangerous.”

Winderbaum stated on the Official Marvel Podcast : “Agatha is really fun, but it’s really scary and it gets quite dramatic. She’s an amazing anti-hero and that show lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you’re crying. It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It’s a fun ride, but it’s a dangerous one."

Brad Winderbaum says 'AGATHA ALL ALONG' is "really fun, but itʼs really scary and it gets quite dramatic.""[Agatha] is an amazing anti-hero. [It] lures you in with the fun of Halloween and before you know it, youʼre crying too."(via: https://t.co/BvTaDvk1vt) pic.twitter.com/LFeA8hZeEbJuly 3, 2024

While this claim sounds intriguing and somewhat exciting for Marvel, I find it hard to believe — despite wanting to. We've seen darker projects like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, "WandaVision" and “Avengers: Infinity War” achieve success, yet they still seemed to hold back, likely to appeal to a broader audience. It's understandable, but it leaves me wanting more. And personally, I'm still disappointed that many of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) absolutely brutal scenes were cut from “Doctor Strange”.

So, it doesn’t feel right to call “Agatha All Along” a genuinely scary horror. Sure, it might have a sinister tone that peeks through, but Agatha’s character mainly exhibits a playful, mischievous side with sharp wit and humor (unless they’re going to seriously change that up). If anything is going to be classed as “scary” in the Marvel universe, the franchise would need to create a separate horror division for more mature viewing.

Marvel needs to go down a darker path

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel has always excited me with its thrilling superhero adventures and witty banter. However, after over a decade of similar stories, I'm beginning to feel what’s now being called Marvel fatigue. To rekindle any kind of excitement and keep the audience engaged, I believe it's time for Marvel to explore darker, more mature narratives that really take it up a notch.

Introducing darker themes could provide the much-needed shift in tone we’ve all been craving. Complex, morally ambiguous characters and stories with higher stakes could make the MCU feel new and unpredictable again. As I've grown older, my tastes have also evolved, and I’m sure many other fans feel the same way. I just want to feel the magic older movies once provided.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By embracing a darker path, Marvel could breathe new life into its universe, offering fresh, engaging movies and shows. “Agatha All Along” doesn’t seem like the best place to start though, and I doubt it will be “really scary.” However, it’s still worth giving this series a go when it comes to Disney Plus on September 18, and you never know, it might actually prove me wrong.

For now, you can stream “WandaVision” on Disney Plus for a refresher.