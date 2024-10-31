New on Disney Plus in November 2024 — 3 must-watch movies

Disney Plus is finally getting the House of Mouse's other blockbuster success this November.

After months of waiting, you'll finally be able to stream "Deadpool & Wolverine" at home in November. Yep, after raking in over $1.3 billion at the box office over the summer, Wade Wilson and his new pal are coming to the Disney streaming service, meaning you can look forward to relishing in all the carnage all over again.

Music fans will also want to pay particular attention to Disney Plus this month, too, as the streamer's dropping "Music by John Williams," a project dedicated to the storied composer, and a brand-new "Beatles" documentary at the end of the month.

Of course, there's plenty more coming to Disney Plus this month, including other movies, shows, and the finale of "Dancing with the Stars." So, without further ado, here's a round-up of everything else that's coming to Disney Plus in November.

Top picks

'Beatles '64'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios)

Produced by Martin Scorcese and directed by David Tedeschi, "Beatles '64" is Disney Plus' newest Fab Four documentary, following Peter Jackson's "The Beatles: Get Back" and the restored edition of "Let it Be."

This all-new documentary movie captures the moment the Beatles set foot in America for the first time back in 1964. It features rare footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, newly-filmed interviews with Paul and Ringo (and fans whose lives were changed by the band), and captures the group's friendship as they find truly unimaginable fame.

Premieres Nov. 29 on Disney Plus

'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26 - YouTube Watch On

Thanks to a new Marvel sizzle reel that leaked on Oct. 30, we learned that the Merc with the Mouth's third movie would finally be available to stream on Disney Plus this month (along with giving us a sneak peek at Marvel's TV slate through to the end of 2025).

"Deadpool & Wolverine" reintroduces us to Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) after hanging up his costume. But when the survival of his particular timeline is threatened, he's forced to suit up one last time — and he's only got a (very) reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to turn to for help.

Premieres Nov. 12 on Disney Plus

'Music by John Williams'

Music by John Williams | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

"Music by John Williams" is a brand-new documentary movie detailing the life and career of the man behind the music from "Jaws", "Star Wars", "Jurassic Park" and plenty more of the most memorable big-screen scores.

Direct by award-winning author and filmmaker, Laurent Bouzereau, the movie covers his early days as a jazz pianist right through his amazing 54 Oscar nominations (and five wins!), taking an in-depth look at Williams' contributions to film, the concert stage, and his impact on pop culture. "Music by John Williams" also features interviews with the artists and filmmakers whose lives have been affected by his work.

Premieres Nov. 1 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Synopses provided by Disney.

Friday, November 1

- "Music by John Williams"

His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history.

"Ayla & The Mirrors" new episodes

Saturday, November 2

- "Endurance"

Wednesday, November 6

- "Kindergarten: The Musical season 1, 5 episodes

Monday, November 11

- "SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures" (Shorts) season 1, 4 episodes

Tuesday, November 12

- "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 - new episode live 8/7c

"Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

- "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Thursday, November 14

- "The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth" (3 episodes)

Friday, November 15

- "An Almost Christmas Story"

"An Almost Christmas Story" follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure as they journey back home to their parents.

Monday, November 18

- "Me & Mickey (Shorts) season 3, 4 episodes

Tuesday, November 19

- "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 - new episode live 8/7c

Wednesday, November 20

- "Big City Greens" season 4, 1 episode

Friday, November 22

- "Out of My Mind"

Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.

Monday, November 25

- "Tsunami: Race Against Time" season 1, 4 episodes

Tuesday, November 26

- "Dancing with the Stars" season 33, new episode live 8/7c

Wednesday, November 27

- "Disney Jr.'s Ariel" season 1, 4 episodes

Thursday, November 28

- "Mary Poppins Special"

Friday, November 29

- "Descendants: The Rise of Red (Sing-Along Version)"

- "Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time"

- "Oz: The Great and Powerful"

- "Beatles '64'

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough and unimaginable fame. This intimate film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage captured by David and Albert Maysles, restored in 4K. Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with fans whose lives were transformed, illuminate this singular cultural moment.

Saturday, November 30

- "Broken Karaoke (Shorts) season 2, 5 episodes

- "Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols (Shorts) season 1, 5 episodes