9 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Nov. 11-17)

Longer, colder nights are perfect for getting cozy on the couch with all the new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's new TV lineup brings several fan-favorites back to our screens: "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2, "Silo" season 2 and "Bad Sisters" season 2. Some high-profile new series are debuting as well, including "Dune: Prophecy," "Landman" and "Cross." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Bad Sisters’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Bad Sisters — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The wickedly funny crime comedy/thriller picks up two years after the Garvey sisters — Eva (Sharon Horgan), Becka (Eve Hewson), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Ursula (Eva Birthistle) — plotted the murder of their brother-in-law, John Paul, aka The Price. It turned out that he actually died at the hands of his wife, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) with the aid of neighbor Roger (Michael Smiley). Now, Grace is getting married to a good man. But the sisters soon realize moving on is not so easy when a gruesome discovery renews suspicions and brings determined detective Una Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) to their doors.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Cross’ (Prime Video)

CROSS - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Amazon’s adaptation of James Patterson's Alex Cross books stars Aldis Hodge as the brilliant D.C. detective and forensic psychologist. Cross is uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. While he’s still reeling from his wife’s murder and raising his children, Cross and partner Detective John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) take on a case involving a brutal serial killer who’s creating a “masterpiece” of death and suffering. It’s up to Cross to stop him before more lives are lost.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Say Nothing’ (Hulu)

Say Nothing | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

If you’re missing “Shogun,” this historical miniseries may just fill the gap. Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s nonfiction book, it’s set in Belfast during a period known as “the Troubles” in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s marked by violence and terror. “Say Nothing” follows various members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland. Sisters Dolours Price (Lola Petticrew) and Marian Price (Hazel Doupe) join the IRA’s operations under the leadership of Brendan “the Dark” Hughes (Anthony Boyle) and Gerry Adams (Josh Finan). When Jean McConville, a single mother of 10, is abducted from her home in 1972, the country wakes up to a harsh new reality that will pervade their daily lives for decades.

All 9 episodes premiere Thursday, Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘The Day of the Jackal’ (Peacock)

The Day of the Jackal | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Eddie Redmayne stars in this limited series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s political thriller novel (previously turned into a 1973 film). He plays the Jackal, a highly competent and elusive assassin who carries out hits for the highest fee. Through his deadly work, he shapes world politics —though his wife (Úrsula Corberó) and child have no idea what he does for a living. But the Jackal soon meets his match in a tenacious MI5 intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), triggering a cat-and-mouse chase across Europe that leaves destruction in their wake.

Episodes 1-5 premiere Thursday, Nov. 14 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘Silo’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Silo — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

One of the best sci-fi series of the past decade returns to pick up where it left off. After being banished to the so-called deadly world outside the silo, mechanic-turned-sheriff Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is still alive and utterly shocked by what she finds. The silo is not the only one in existence. She explores an abandoned structure similar to the one housing her community of 10,000 survivors. It seems empty, until she comes across Solo (Steve Zahn) and begins to make even more stunning discoveries. Meanwhile, back in the silo, Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) and Robert Sims (Common) have a rebellion on their hands.

Episode 1 premieres Friday, Nov. 15 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 2 (Netflix)

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Wax on, wax off … in Barcelona! The karate kids of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang have left the Valley on a jet plane and landed in Spain for the Sekai Taikai world championship tournament. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the former rivals turned sorta-friends and fellow senseis, have a tall task ahead of them in shepherding their students through the grueling battle rounds against the best dojos around the world. The new challenges are accompanied by old enemies, including escaped convict John Kreese (Martin Kove).

All 5 episodes premiere Friday, Nov. 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’ (Netflix)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest live event pits Jake Paul against legend Mike Tyson in a heavyweight boxing match to be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs), will take on the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Before their face-off, three matches are on the main card: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (women's junior welterweight championship), Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (six rounds, middleweight) and Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (12 rounds, WBC welterweight title).

Special premieres Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix

‘Landman’ (Paramount Plus)

Landman | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

When one door closes, Taylor Sheridan will open several windows. His mega-successful series “Yellowstone” has kicked off its final season, but he’s got numerous spinoffs and unrelated shows on air or about to premiere. The newest entry in the Taylor Sheridan Televisual Universe is this oil industry drama based on the hit podcast “Boomtown.” Oil is big billion-dollar business, and when that much money is involved, deception and danger reign. Billy Bob Thornton’s crisis executive Tommy Norris and Jon Hamm’s industry titan Monty Miller are men who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty to come out on top.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Dune: Prophecy’ (HBO)

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The universe of “Dune” migrates to the small screen in this prequel series set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. It’s based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert (Frank Herbert’s son) and Kevin J. Anderson. Two Harkonnen sisters, Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams) seek to combat forces that threaten humanity by establishing the Bene Gesserit, an exclusive sect of women who undergo intense training and conditioning to obtain superhuman abilities.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max