The Skywalker Saga continues as Lucasfilm taps 'X-Men' writer to helm new mainline 'Star Wars' films

Whether you want it or not, Lucasfilm and Disney are going to make another trilogy in the mainline "Star Wars" saga.

Deadline reports that Lucasfilm has closed a deal with writer-producer Simon Kinberg to develop a trilogy of Star Wars movies compromising episodes 10 through 12 of the overarching Skywalker Saga.

Whether or not Kinberg will continue where J.J. Abrams left off in "The Rise of Skywalker" is up for debate. Conflicting reports claim that it is either a continuation or a new saga.

Kinberg joins a long list of writers and directors attached to "Star Wars" films or TV shows that may or may not actually see the light of day. The list includes James Mangold ("Logan," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ("Ms. Marvel"), Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok," "What We Do in the Shadows") and Donald Glover ("Atlanta," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith").

Kinberg is no stranger to the "Star Wars" universe having worked on the Dave Filoni-led animated series "Star Wars Rebels." He has also worked with both Glover and Mangold previously. Kinberg was a producer on the Mangold-directed "Logan" and has written and produced several other "X-Men" films including "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" and the "Deadpool" movies.

Previously, Kinberg wrote the 2005 "Mr & Mrs. Smith" movie that paired up Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. He returned to that franchise as a writer and producer for the 2024 Prime Video show of the same name which stars Glover and Maya Erskine as the titular Smiths.

As a producer, he's had his hands in several big projects including "The Martian,, the wild Apple TV Plus show "Sugar" and Kenneth Branagh's strange trilogy of Agatha Christie-based films.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before his "Star Wars" trilogy gets off the ground, Kinberg has a Paramount remake of Stephen's King's "The Running Man" in the works which is being directed by Edgar Wright and starring Glen Powell, William H. Macy and Josh Brolin. He also attached to a new "Star Trek" movie directed by Toby Haynes and written by Seth Grahame-Smith who mostly recently wrote the "Beetlejuice" sequel.

All of this to say, Kinberg's vision of "Star Wars" will probably be blockbuster-friendly, safe and full of explosions. Will it be good? Based on Disney's recent "Star Wars" track record, a Stormtrooper has better aim.