I just caught up on the new season of Apple TV’s best comfort watch — and no, it’s not ‘Ted Lasso’

I have a confession to make. I totally missed the release of “Trying” season 5 on Apple TV over the summer. For me, this is doubly embarrassing. Firstly, because as a streaming editor, it’s my job to be on the pulse of the latest arrivals on the best streaming service, and secondly, because I’ve been shouting about (and writing about) this wonderfully warm show for years.

The moment I discovered that “Trying” season 5 was out, I dropped everything and got down to binge-watching. Within a single day, I’d consumed all eight episodes. That speaks to the easygoing nature of Apple TV’s best comfort watch. And yes, that’s a shot at “Ted Lasso.” The optimistic soccer coach might get all the press, but real ones know that “Trying” is actually the most charming show on the platform. It's a simple series, but so very sweet.

For those out of the loop, “Trying” follows a young(ish) couple, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), who enter the world of adoption after difficulties conceiving a child. With their eccentric friends and family in tow, they navigate the lengthy process while trying to prove they're grown-up enough to handle the responsibilities that come with being parents.

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Across its first four seasons, “Trying” struck a perfect balance between good-natured comedy and a sensitive exploration of deeper issues, like the challenges of the adoption process. In season 5, you'll find more of the same. But that's not a criticism. “Trying” isn’t a show that thrives on shocking mid-series twists, and as a viewer since day one, that’s exactly why I love it.

‘Trying’ remains sugary sweet (even if it’s losing some steam)

Trying — Season 5 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

“Trying” season 5 briskly picks up in the wake of season 4’s cliffhanger that saw Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mom, Kat (Charlotte Riley), show up on the doorstep of Nikki and Jason’s London home. The focus of the fifth season is largely on Princess’ attempts to connect with her long-absent biological mother and how Nikki handles this new family dynamic (oddly, Kat seems entirely disinterested in her son, and vice versa).

Another plot point sees recurring character Scott (Darren Boyd) attempting to row the Atlantic Ocean single-handedly. “Trying” fans know that Scott’s hairbrained schemes never really work out, so unsurprisingly this latest one quickly falls apart. Scott and Sian Brooke's Karen continue to be a highlight, taking the spotlight in the season's best episode, "The Hurricane"

(Image credit: Apple)

Overall, it’s an unambitious season of television. The core cast is unchanged, aside from Kat, who was already introduced in a season 4 episode. There is little noticeable character development, and the overarching plot barely develops between episodes. But “Trying” was never about grand multi-episode arcs. It’s a show of simple moments between likeable characters, and in this area, “Trying” season 5 maintains the show’s overall consistency.

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The show's dependable gentle comedy is here in spades, and the banter between Nikki and Jason remains one of “Trying’s” biggest strengths. However, a short-lived arc in which Nikki develops a crush on her attractive new co-worker feels ill-judged. Meritfully, it’s wrapped up without melodrama.

For the more cynical viewers, there is an argument to be made that “Trying” season 5 fails to justify its own existence. By the end, most characters are in the same spot where they began, and the new story arcs that have sprung up are resolved quickly, or even discarded, such as Jason’s new career training to be a social worker, which amounts to very little over the course of the season.

(Image credit: Apple)

I also couldn’t help but notice that “Trying” season 5 doesn’t end with a cliffhanger of its own. Instead, the final scene feels more like a series finale, rather than just the latest chapter coming to an end. I won’t be surprised if “Trying” season 5 marks the end of the show.

If that is the case, I’m content. We got five seasons of a show that never conquered the mainstream in the way “Ted Lasso” did. It feels like a bit of a miracle we got to spend so much time with Nikki and Jason in a streaming era where unceremonious cancellations are commonplace. And it’s clear at this point that “Trying” has little road left to run. Nikki and Jason have their family and have proved more than capable of providing a loving home.

Watch "Trying" seasons 1- 5 on Apple TV now

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