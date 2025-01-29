How to watch 'Mythic Quest' season 4 online and from anywhere – stream Rob McElhenney sitcom with an Apple TV+ free trial

From the minds behind “It’s Always Sunny…”, after a two-year hiatus, the workplace comedy is finally back on our screens. Here's how to watch "Mythic Quest" season 4 online and from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Set in the offices of the fictional video game studio that produces the titular MMORPG, the sitcom comes from Rob McElhenney, who you’ll either know as Mac from the anarchic Philly comedy, or as one of the owners of Wrexham FC. McElhenney also stars as Ian Grimm, the creator of Mythic Quest and the creative director of the studio. The show follows Grimm and the rest of the team as egos clash, stars rise and relationships bloom, all while trying to get their next hit property out the door.

Season 4 sees the team reunited and struggling with their ‘work-work’ balance – perhaps they could use some advice from Apple’s other hit workplace show, “Severance”. But it’s not just this new season that fans have to look forward to, with anthology spin-off “Side Quest” – which follows employees, players and fans of the game – due to begin airing following the season 4 finale. Considering it wasn’t too long ago that it looked like it was game over for the show, it’s great to see the sitcom earn a bonus life or two.

Ready to get back in the office? Read on to find out how to watch "Mythic Quest” season 4 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Mythic Quest' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'Mythic Quest' season 4 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Mythic Quest" season 4 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's one of the best VPNs on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

All you need to know about 'Mythic Quest' season 4

'Mythic Quest' season 4 official trailer

Mythic Quest — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

'Mythic Quest' season 4 episode schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday, January 29

Wednesday, January 29 Episode 2: Wednesday, January 29

Wednesday, January 29 Episode 3: Wednesday, February 5

Wednesday, February 5 Episode 4: Wednesday, February 12

Wednesday, February 12 Episode 5: Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday, February 19 Episode 6: Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, February 26 Episode 7: Wednesday, March 5

Wednesday, March 5 Episode 8: Wednesday, March 12

Wednesday, March 12 Episode 9: Wednesday, March 19

Wednesday, March 19 Episode 10: Wednesday, March 26

'Mythic Quest' season 4 cast

Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm

Ashly Burch as Rachel

Jessie Ennis as Jo

Imani Hakim as Dana Bryant

David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee

Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy

Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi

What can we expect from 'Mythic Quest' season 4? The official synopsis from Apple reads: "Back under the same fluorescent office lights, the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more 'work work' life balance."

