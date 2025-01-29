How to watch 'Mythic Quest' season 4 online and from anywhere – stream Rob McElhenney sitcom with an Apple TV+ free trial
The fluorescent lights are back on at this workplace comedy
From the minds behind “It’s Always Sunny…”, after a two-year hiatus, the workplace comedy is finally back on our screens. Here's how to watch "Mythic Quest" season 4 online and from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.
Premiere: Wednesday, January 29
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Watch from anywhere with NordVPN
Set in the offices of the fictional video game studio that produces the titular MMORPG, the sitcom comes from Rob McElhenney, who you’ll either know as Mac from the anarchic Philly comedy, or as one of the owners of Wrexham FC. McElhenney also stars as Ian Grimm, the creator of Mythic Quest and the creative director of the studio. The show follows Grimm and the rest of the team as egos clash, stars rise and relationships bloom, all while trying to get their next hit property out the door.
Season 4 sees the team reunited and struggling with their ‘work-work’ balance – perhaps they could use some advice from Apple’s other hit workplace show, “Severance”. But it’s not just this new season that fans have to look forward to, with anthology spin-off “Side Quest” – which follows employees, players and fans of the game – due to begin airing following the season 4 finale. Considering it wasn’t too long ago that it looked like it was game over for the show, it’s great to see the sitcom earn a bonus life or two.
Ready to get back in the office? Read on to find out how to watch "Mythic Quest” season 4 online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'Mythic Quest' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Mythic Quest" season 4 lands with a double bill exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond on Wednesday, January 29.
New episodes will drop weekly every Wednesday, and there's 10 episodes in total.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories, and new Apple purchases often come with 1-3 months of Apple TV Plus for free. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
You'll get access to the best Apple TV originals including "Severance", "Prime Target", "Masters of the Air" and "Killers of the Flower Moon".
How to watch 'Mythic Quest' season 4 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Mythic Quest" season 4 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's one of the best VPNs on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
All you need to know about 'Mythic Quest' season 4
'Mythic Quest' season 4 official trailer
'Mythic Quest' season 4 episode schedule
- Episode 1: Wednesday, January 29
- Episode 2: Wednesday, January 29
- Episode 3: Wednesday, February 5
- Episode 4: Wednesday, February 12
- Episode 5: Wednesday, February 19
- Episode 6: Wednesday, February 26
- Episode 7: Wednesday, March 5
- Episode 8: Wednesday, March 12
- Episode 9: Wednesday, March 19
- Episode 10: Wednesday, March 26
'Mythic Quest' season 4 cast
- Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm
- Ashly Burch as Rachel
- Jessie Ennis as Jo
- Imani Hakim as Dana Bryant
- David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee
- Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy
- Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi
What can we expect from 'Mythic Quest' season 4?
The official synopsis from Apple reads: "Back under the same fluorescent office lights, the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more 'work work' life balance."
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.