How to watch 'Prime Target' online and from anywhere – stream conspiracy thriller with an Apple TV+ free trial
"The world's greatest mind is now the most wanted" in this new show with Leo Woodall
A breakthrough in finding a pattern in prime numbers makes a mathematician the unwitting target of global intelligence agencies in this brand new eight-episode thriller from Apple TV. Here's how to watch "Prime Target" online and from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.
Premiere: Wednesday, January 22
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Watch from anywhere with NordVPN
Considered one of the sharpest minds in the field, the work of Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall) catches the eye of unseen enemies when he discovers a numerical pattern that could grant him access to every computer in the world. Realising the threat to his work, Brooks falls into the path of Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), an NSA agent who’s been tasked with keeping the genius under surveillance. As the pair join forces and begin to investigate the measures being taken to destroy Brooks’ work, they begin to unravel a deep government conspiracy that Edward has unwittingly found himself at the heart of.
Created by former "Doctor Who" and "Sherlock" writer Steve Thompson and coming from the streamer behind conspiracy spy thriller "Slow Horses", expect plenty of shocking revelations and mind-blowing twists along the way. And look out for a cast full of British TV heavy hitters including Jason Flemyng, Stephen Rea, Harry Lloyd and David Morrissey.
“Prime Target” looks to have all the high-budget gloss we’ve come to expect from Apple TV, with the trailer giving us glimpses of world-wide computer glitches and plenty of globe-trotting action.
Ready for this nail-biting TV thriller? Read on to find out how to watch "Prime Target" online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'Prime Target' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Prime Target" will premiere the first two episodes exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond on Wednesday, January 22. New single episodes will drop weekly.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories, and new Apple purchases often come with 1-3 months of Apple TV Plus for free. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
You'll get access to the best Apple TV originals including "Severance", "Masters of the Air" and "Killers of the Flower Moon".
All you need to know about 'Prime Target'
'Prime Target' official trailer
'Prime Target' episode schedule
- Episode 1: Wednesday, January 22
- Episode 2: Wednesday, January 22
- Episode 3: Wednesday, January 29
- Episode 4: Wednesday, February 5
- Episode 5: Wednesday, February 12
- Episode 6: Wednesday, February 19
- Episode 7: Wednesday, February 26
- Episode 8: Wednesday, March 5
'Prime Target' cast
- Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks
- Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders
- Stephen Rea as Professor James Alderman
- David Morrissey as Professor Robert Mallinder
- Martha Plimpton as Jane Torres
- Sidse Babett Knudsen as Professor Andrea Lavin
- Jason Flemyng as Stephen Patrick Nield
- Harry Lloyd as Andrew Carter
- Ali Suliman as Dr. Akram Nizar
- Fra Fee as Adam Mellor
- Joseph Mydell as Professor Raymond Osborne
- Daisy Waterstone as Fiona Carey
- Sofia Barclay as Safiya Zamil
- Tom Stourton as Ricky Olson
- Tom Byrne as Tom Grayson
- Emily Renée as Charlotte Lambert
What can we expect from 'Prime Target'?
The official synopsis from Apple reads: '"Prime Target" features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Leo Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.'
