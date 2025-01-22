How to watch 'Prime Target' online and from anywhere – stream conspiracy thriller with an Apple TV+ free trial

A breakthrough in finding a pattern in prime numbers makes a mathematician the unwitting target of global intelligence agencies in this brand new eight-episode thriller from Apple TV. Here's how to watch "Prime Target" online and from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Considered one of the sharpest minds in the field, the work of Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall) catches the eye of unseen enemies when he discovers a numerical pattern that could grant him access to every computer in the world. Realising the threat to his work, Brooks falls into the path of Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), an NSA agent who’s been tasked with keeping the genius under surveillance. As the pair join forces and begin to investigate the measures being taken to destroy Brooks’ work, they begin to unravel a deep government conspiracy that Edward has unwittingly found himself at the heart of.

Created by former "Doctor Who" and "Sherlock" writer Steve Thompson and coming from the streamer behind conspiracy spy thriller "Slow Horses", expect plenty of shocking revelations and mind-blowing twists along the way. And look out for a cast full of British TV heavy hitters including Jason Flemyng, Stephen Rea, Harry Lloyd and David Morrissey.

“Prime Target” looks to have all the high-budget gloss we’ve come to expect from Apple TV, with the trailer giving us glimpses of world-wide computer glitches and plenty of globe-trotting action.

Ready for this nail-biting TV thriller? Read on to find out how to watch "Prime Target" online and from anywhere.

All you need to know about 'Prime Target'

'Prime Target' official trailer

'Prime Target' episode schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday, January 22

Wednesday, January 22 Episode 2: Wednesday, January 22

Wednesday, January 22 Episode 3: Wednesday, January 29

Wednesday, January 29 Episode 4: Wednesday, February 5

Wednesday, February 5 Episode 5: Wednesday, February 12

Wednesday, February 12 Episode 6: Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday, February 19 Episode 7: Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, February 26 Episode 8: Wednesday, March 5

'Prime Target' cast

Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks

Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders

Stephen Rea as Professor James Alderman

David Morrissey as Professor Robert Mallinder

Martha Plimpton as Jane Torres

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Professor Andrea Lavin

Jason Flemyng as Stephen Patrick Nield

Harry Lloyd as Andrew Carter

Ali Suliman as Dr. Akram Nizar

Fra Fee as Adam Mellor

Joseph Mydell as Professor Raymond Osborne

Daisy Waterstone as Fiona Carey

Sofia Barclay as Safiya Zamil

Tom Stourton as Ricky Olson

Tom Byrne as Tom Grayson

Emily Renée as Charlotte Lambert

What can we expect from 'Prime Target'? The official synopsis from Apple reads: '"Prime Target" features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Leo Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.'

