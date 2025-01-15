How to watch 'Severance' season 2 online and from anywhere – stream Adam Scott sci-fi thriller with an Apple TV+ free trial

From executive producer and director Ben Stiller, the acclaimed twisted science fiction thriller "Severance" is back, and after season 1 unravelled the mystery of the severance barrier, there’s consequences in store. Here's how to watch "Severance" season 2 online and from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

'Severance' season 2: watching info, streaming, release date Premiere: Friday, January 17

Global stream: Apple TV Plus



The show follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), the leader of a team at Lumon Industries, a company at which employees undergo a procedure that ‘severs’ their work life from the personal, meaning their outside selves (Outies) have no awareness of the memories of their work selves (Innies), and vice versa. What seems like a great way to achieve a blissful work/life balance turns sinister when the realisation hits that they have no idea who they truly are or indeed what they do between the hours of 9-5.

The first season saw Mark grow increasingly disillusioned with Lumon and attempt to unravel the mystery behind the true nature of the company. And while there were shocking revelations, season 2 promises more woe for Mark and friends as the ramifications of their tampering land far and wide.

With a cast of heavy Hollywood hitters that also includes John Turturro, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, “Severance” is a mind-bending treat that’s not to be missed for twisty mystery fans.

Ready to head back to the office with this hit sci-fi thriller? Read on to find out how to watch "Severance” season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Severance' in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'Severance' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Severance" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

All you need to know about 'Severance' season 2

'Severance' season 2 official trailer

Severance — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

'Severance' season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1: Friday, January 17

Friday, January 17 Episode 2: Friday, January 24

Friday, January 24 Episode 3: Friday, January 31

Friday, January 31 Episode 4: Friday, February 7

Friday, February 7 Episode 5: Friday, February 14

Friday, February 14 Episode 6: Friday, February 21

Friday, February 21 Episode 7: Friday, February 28

Friday, February 28 Episode 8: Friday, March 7

Friday, March 7 Episode 9: Friday, March 14

Friday, March 14 Episode 10: Friday, March 21

'Severance' season 2 cast

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Britt Lower as Helly

Zach Cherry as Dylan

John Turturro as Irving

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey

Jen Tullock as Devon

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y

Bob Balaban as Mark W

Stefano Carannante as Dario R

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang

John Noble as Fields

Gwendoline Christie as Lorne

Merritt Wever as Gretchen

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr Drummond

What can we expect from 'Severance' season 2? The official synopsis from Apple reads: "In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

