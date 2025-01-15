How to watch 'Severance' season 2 online and from anywhere – stream Adam Scott sci-fi thriller with an Apple TV+ free trial
There's consequences to interfering with the severance barrier
From executive producer and director Ben Stiller, the acclaimed twisted science fiction thriller "Severance" is back, and after season 1 unravelled the mystery of the severance barrier, there’s consequences in store. Here's how to watch "Severance" season 2 online and from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.
Premiere: Friday, January 17
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
The show follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), the leader of a team at Lumon Industries, a company at which employees undergo a procedure that ‘severs’ their work life from the personal, meaning their outside selves (Outies) have no awareness of the memories of their work selves (Innies), and vice versa. What seems like a great way to achieve a blissful work/life balance turns sinister when the realisation hits that they have no idea who they truly are or indeed what they do between the hours of 9-5.
The first season saw Mark grow increasingly disillusioned with Lumon and attempt to unravel the mystery behind the true nature of the company. And while there were shocking revelations, season 2 promises more woe for Mark and friends as the ramifications of their tampering land far and wide.
With a cast of heavy Hollywood hitters that also includes John Turturro, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, “Severance” is a mind-bending treat that’s not to be missed for twisty mystery fans.
Ready to head back to the office with this hit sci-fi thriller? Read on to find out how to watch "Severance” season 2 online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'Severance' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Severance" season 2 will premiere exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond on Friday, January 17. New episodes will drop weekly.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories, and new Apple purchases often come with 1-3 months of Apple TV Plus for free. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
You'll get access to the best Apple TV originals including "Bad Monkey", "Masters of the Air" and "Killers of the Flower Moon".
How to watch 'Severance' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Severance" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
All you need to know about 'Severance' season 2
'Severance' season 2 official trailer
'Severance' season 2 episode schedule
- Episode 1: Friday, January 17
- Episode 2: Friday, January 24
- Episode 3: Friday, January 31
- Episode 4: Friday, February 7
- Episode 5: Friday, February 14
- Episode 6: Friday, February 21
- Episode 7: Friday, February 28
- Episode 8: Friday, March 7
- Episode 9: Friday, March 14
- Episode 10: Friday, March 21
'Severance' season 2 cast
- Adam Scott as Mark Scout
- Britt Lower as Helly
- Zach Cherry as Dylan
- John Turturro as Irving
- Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
- Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick
- Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
- Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey
- Jen Tullock as Devon
- Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale
- Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y
- Bob Balaban as Mark W
- Stefano Carannante as Dario R
- Sarah Bock as Miss Huang
- John Noble as Fields
- Gwendoline Christie as Lorne
- Merritt Wever as Gretchen
- Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr Drummond
What can we expect from 'Severance' season 2?
The official synopsis from Apple reads: "In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."
