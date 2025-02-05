‘Ted Lasso’ star drops major hint about potential future seasons — here’s what we know

Ever since “Ted Lasso” wrapped up its third season in 2023, fans have been eager for any sign that AFC Richmond’s story might not be over just yet.

While co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis has maintained that the show was designed as a three-season arc, speculation about a continuation has never fully died down. Now, a recent comment from Moe Jeudy-Lamour, who played goalkeeper Thierry Zoreaux, has reignited the discussion in a big way.

In a recent interview, Jeudy-Lamour initially claimed he hadn’t heard any updates about the show’s future. However, he then casually mentioned that he believes Apple TV Plus has “signed on for three more seasons.” It’s by far the most specific hint yet that “Ted Lasso” is coming back for more.

While no official announcement has been made, Jeudy-Lamour’s remark has certainly fueled excitement. Whether it means a full-fledged return for “Ted Lasso” or another expansion of its universe through potential spinoffs, one thing is clear. There’s still plenty of interest in keeping the Greyhounds on the pitch.

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 actually happening?

(Image credit: Apple)

Rumors of a potential “Ted Lasso” season 4 have been swirling for months, though Apple TV Plus has yet to officially greenlight the project. Updates on the show's future have been few and far between, leaving fans to piece together clues from cast and crew comments.

At the start of October 2024, “Ted Lasso” season 4 was reportedly ‘confirmed’ and set to begin pre-production in January 2025, according to MacStories writer Sigmund Judge. That report surfaced just a few months after “Ted Lasso” was rumored to be making a return, with Deadline revealing that Warner Bros. Television had extended the contracts of three key cast members.

The actors in question were Hannah Waddingham, who portrays AFC Richmond’s owner Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein, known for his beloved role as Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift, who plays Rebecca’s trusted advisor and Director of Football Operations, Leslie Higgins.

Later in October, Warner Bros. TV Group's chairperson and CEO, Channing Dungey, said: “We are in conversations about season four and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days. We had always been clear that there wasn't going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason and [the] team weren't feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he's in a place where he's feeling really excited and feels good about it.”

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Then, in January 2025, Nick Mohammed, who plays Nathan Shelley, hinted at an upcoming project that required him to adjust his schedule for some unspecified “filming.” While he didn’t reveal the name of the project, there was a major clue pointing to “Ted Lasso.” As he playfully urged fans not to speculate, a familiar detail stood out in the background, which was a piece of paper with the unmistakable “Believe” sign stuck to the back.

The latest update we have on “Ted Lasso” season 4 is from creator Bill Lawrence. In a recent conversation with The Los Angeles Times, Lawrence hinted at what fans might see in season 4 when asked about continuing the story: “One thing that [Jason Sudeikis] was always very clear about, without divulging anything, is that the story that we came up with for the first three seasons was Ted Lasso had a beginning, middle and end; without a doubt it had an end, you saw him jumping around and go home.”

Thankfully, Lawrence provides some reassurance by sharing more details from Sudeikis: “I don’t want to speak for him, but it’d be interesting to see that there’s always another story to tell with characters that people like, but it’s a different story. It’s almost a self-reboot. I think that he [Sudeikis] always had in his head another story he wanted to tell.”

Based on these rumors and updates, it seems highly likely that “Ted Lasso” will return for season 4. With so many hints pointing toward a continuation, fans can only hope it won’t be long before Apple TV Plus makes it official!