‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 would tell a ‘different story’ — creator Bill Lawrence describes it as ‘almost a self-reboot’

Most “Ted Lasso” fans are aware that updates have been few and far between regarding any kind of future for the show. However, a new year brings a small update for a possible season 4, thanks to co-creator Bill Lawrence.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Lawrence teased what fans can expect from “Ted Lasso” season 4 when asked about carrying on the saga: “One thing that [Jason Sudeikis] was always very clear about, without divulging anything, is that the story that we came up with for the first three seasons was Ted Lasso had a beginning, middle and end; without a doubt it had an end, you saw him jumping around and go home.”

Given that the show was originally conceived as a three-part story for Apple TV Plus, it’s understandable why fans are both curious and concerned about how it will continue without losing its essence.

Fortunately, Lawrence offers some reassurance, sharing additional insights from Sudeikis: “I don’t want to speak for him, but it’d be interesting to see that there’s always another story to tell with characters that people like, but it’s a different story. It’s almost a self-reboot. I think that he [Sudeikis] always had in his head another story he wanted to tell.”

This candid quote makes it seem like the continuation of “Ted Lasso” is a concept that Sudeikis has had in mind for a while. While this is all the information available for now, it'll likely be some time before we receive any more updates on the future of "Ted Lasso".

If you're desperate to know more, here’s what we know about “Ted Lasso” season 4 so far and what we might expect to see.

What to expect from ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Although Apple TV Plus has yet to officially greenlight the highly anticipated fourth season, Warner Bros. TV Group Chairperson and CEO Channing Dungey recently shared updates on its development (h/t Variety): “We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days."

Dungey also hinted that Jason Sudeikis, who plays Coach Lasso, appears open to returning in some capacity. “We had always been clear that there wasn't going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason and [the] team weren't feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he's in a place where he's feeling really excited and feels good about it.”

At the start of October 2024, it was reported by MacStories writer Sigmund Judge that “Ted Lasso” season 4 would enter pre-production in January 2025. This news followed a report from Deadline a couple of months earlier, which revealed that Warner Bros. Television had renewed the contracts for three key stars of the show. These included Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), who are all central characters in the series.

We don’t know much else regarding the release window or plot, but we can make an educated guess about what it might be about. Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” ended with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) leaving AFC Richmond to return to Kansas and focus on his son, marking the conclusion of his journey in England. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) decides to keep the club and pursue personal happiness, while Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) becomes head coach, signaling his growth. Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) finds redemption and re-joins the team.

In season 4, the narrative could center on life at AFC Richmond without Ted, focusing on Roy’s leadership, Nate’s redemption, and Rebecca’s personal journey. Ted might reappear in Kansas with a limited or cameo role, as his arc largely concluded in season 3.

For now, you can binge-watch some of the best shows on Apple TV Plus. Here’s our guide on everything new on Apple TV Plus in January 2025 for more recommendations.