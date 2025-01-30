Apple is seriously changing how you can watch sports — here's how

Apple TV and Major League Soccer are once again teaming up for MLS Season Pass in 2025. This sports streaming service allows you to watch every Major League Soccer match with no blackouts — and now it's making a major change to how it works.

That's because, now, you don't need to get it as a streaming service. Up until this point, you've needed to get MLS Season Pass from Apple via Apple TV (not be confused with Apple TV Plus). But now Apple is allowing you to add it to your DirecTV or Xfinity subscription.

Apple TV MLS Season Pass: $12.99 at Apple TV+ Right now, you can sign up for MLS Season Pass for the 2025 MLS season. That gives you access to every MLS game — no blackouts. No Apple TV Plus subscription is required, just an Apple ID.

Even if you're not into America's premier soccer league, that's actually a really big deal. Bringing MLS Season Pass to cable and satellite is just another step towards the return to the cable bundle after years of streaming wars. We've seen a lot of movement in the sports streaming world recently, including the death of Venu Sports and the creation of a sports-only DirecTV MySports streaming package.

But, if you are into soccer, or just want to watch Messi, then at least you now have more options than ever to do it. Plus, MLS Season Pass is one of the better sports streaming services on the market. NBA League Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, and MLB.TV all come with fine print and TV blackouts, which Season Pass does not. You can watch up to four games at once, a la YouTube TV multiview. You can also watch it anywhere with the free Apple TV app, including your TV, streaming device or even your iPhone.

Speaking of phones, T-Mobile is once again offering subscribers a free MLS Season Pass subscription for the 2025 MLS season. Qualifying T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers just need to check the T-Life app on T-Mobile Tuesdays starting February 18 to redeem the offer.

Apple TV Plus users now get more free sports

(Image credit: Apple)

To kick off the MLS Season Pass 2025 season, Apple is offering lots of different ways to watch some soccer for free. DirecTV satellite customers will get a free preview of MLS Season Pass from February 22 to March 1.

Xfinity customers will also get a free preview of MLS Season Pass, but they get an extra day (Feb. 22 - March 2). Additionally, Xfinity customers will get season-long access to MLS 360, the NFL RedZone-style whip-around studio show that provides live look-ins from every match.

But it's Apple TV Plus customers that will get the most free soccer. Apple has announced Sunday Night Soccer, a new marquee game of the week program that shows one feature match on Sunday nights. These matches will be available to stream free for Apple TV Plus subscribers as will select preseason matches. Those matches include LAFC vs. Club América (Liga MX) on February 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET, and Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC on February 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET. So if you've been meaning to give MLS a chance, there's never been a better time to try for free.