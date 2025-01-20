'Ted Lasso' star teases season 4 filming — and more news could be coming soon

More and more hints that a fourth season of "Ted Lasso" is on the cards at Apple TV Plus have been piling up in recent months — and we just got our biggest tease yet.

While promoting his new live show "Show Pony" as his comic persona, Mr. Swallow, "Ted Lasso" star Nick Mohammed — who you'll know as affable kit-man turned fellow football coach, Nathan Shelley — revealed he was having to rearrange some early dates of his forthcoming U.K. tour, due to start in April.

Towards the end of the video he shared on Jan. 16, Mohammed confirms that this change is being made because it's due to some "filming" on an unnamed new project that he's been unable to reschedule.

While Mohammed doesn't name the project in question... there's an obvious clue that it's almost certainly more "Ted Lasso".

An important announcement from Mr. Swallow regarding his upcoming brand new tour: ‘Show Pony’ 🎠 #tedlasso🎟️ https://t.co/THqguaOkwG pic.twitter.com/yYQATuEMkVJanuary 16, 2025

As he tells us not to speculate on what this mystery new project might be... you can see the instantly recognizable "Believe" sign stuck to the back of a piece of paper.

What's more, Mohammed says that this new project will be "announced shortly". Hopefully, this tease means that we'll finally be getting confirmation from Apple that a fourth season is happening, and an idea of what the show might tackle next.

What else have we heard about 'Ted Lasso' season 4?

This comes just a couple of weeks after series co-creator Bill Lawrence said "Ted Lasso" season 4 would be "almost a self-reboot."

Speaking to The LA Times, Lawrence said he and Sudeikis originally conceived the show as a three-part story with that definitive end — Ted leaving Richmond and heading home — in mind.

However, he went on to talk about what the potential next story might be, commenting: "I don’t want to speak for him [Sudeikis], but it’d be interesting to see that there’s always another story to tell with characters that people like, but it’s a different story. It’s almost a self-reboot. I think that he always had in his head another story he wanted to tell.”

What could 'Ted Lasso' season 4 be about?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Well, with Lasso back home in Kansas, it seems very much like the show will focus on life at AFC Richmond without him. After all, when a fourth season was tipped last August, we learned that three major stars — Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift — had had their contracts renewed.

As for potential storylines, the season 3 finale ended with Roy Kent (Goldstein) stepping up as Head Coach, Rebecca (Waddingham) staying on as club owner, and Nate rejoining the team. A montage also showed Keeley (Juno Temple) approach Rebecca with a proposal for an AFC Richmond women's team, which certainly could feature, too.

If we really are staring down the barrel of a "Ted Lasso" season 4 announcement, though, we should hopefully get a clear idea of both when the fourth season might arrive, and what it might be about.

While we wait, be sure to check out all the best shows on Apple TV Plus that you can stream right now, or all the best shows like "Ted Lasso" if you need a similar show to fill the void.