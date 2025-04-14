'Slow Horses' season 5 release window just revealed by Apple — here's what you need to know

"Slow Horses" season 5 finally has an Apple TV Plus release window.

Fans of the series, like myself, have eagerly been awaiting the fifth installment of the British spy thriller. Especially since at the end of each season, we get a trailer for the next one — we know more is coming, it's just a matter of when.

Summer Preview 2025 | The Studio, Chief of War & More | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

But despite getting update after update from show star Gary Oldman on season 6, we had yet to hear more about season 5 after seeing the initial trailer.

Now, we know when season 5 is coming, and it's coming this summer.

In a YouTube video, Apple teased its full slate of upcoming Apple TV Plus shows and movies for summer 2025. The streaming service revealed 10 new and returning shows and movies, including "Slow Horses."

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

With that knowledge, and a little spycraft of my own, I feel confident I know exactly when season 5 will premiere on Apple TV Plus.

While we think of this spy thriller adaptation as a fall show, summer doesn't end until September 21 this year. Last year, season 4 debuted on September 4, 2024, which was still technically in the summer.

So with that in mind, I predict "Slow Horses" season 5 will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, September 3. That's still technically a summer release date, and in line with the previous season's debut.

What else is coming to Apple TV Plus this summer

Here's what else was announced for a Summer 2025 release window in the Apple TV Plus preview:

"The Studio" (streaming now on Apple TV Plus)

"Echo Valley" (coming June 13)

"Murderbot" (coming May 16)

"The Morning Show"

"Your Friends & Neighbors" (streaming now on Apple TV Plus)

"Chief of War" (coming August 1)

"Stick" (coming June 4)

"Platonic" season 2 (stream season 1 on Apple TV Plus)

"Fountain of Youth" (coming May 23)