'Slow Horses' season 5 release window just revealed by Apple — here's what you need to know
We won't have to wait much longer for the return of Jackson Lamb
"Slow Horses" season 5 finally has an Apple TV Plus release window.
Fans of the series, like myself, have eagerly been awaiting the fifth installment of the British spy thriller. Especially since at the end of each season, we get a trailer for the next one — we know more is coming, it's just a matter of when.
But despite getting update after update from show star Gary Oldman on season 6, we had yet to hear more about season 5 after seeing the initial trailer.
Now, we know when season 5 is coming, and it's coming this summer.
In a YouTube video, Apple teased its full slate of upcoming Apple TV Plus shows and movies for summer 2025. The streaming service revealed 10 new and returning shows and movies, including "Slow Horses."
'Slow Horses' season 5 release date prediction
With that knowledge, and a little spycraft of my own, I feel confident I know exactly when season 5 will premiere on Apple TV Plus.
While we think of this spy thriller adaptation as a fall show, summer doesn't end until September 21 this year. Last year, season 4 debuted on September 4, 2024, which was still technically in the summer.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
So with that in mind, I predict "Slow Horses" season 5 will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, September 3. That's still technically a summer release date, and in line with the previous season's debut.
What else is coming to Apple TV Plus this summer
Here's what else was announced for a Summer 2025 release window in the Apple TV Plus preview:
- "The Studio" (streaming now on Apple TV Plus)
- "Echo Valley" (coming June 13)
- "Murderbot" (coming May 16)
- "The Morning Show"
- "Your Friends & Neighbors" (streaming now on Apple TV Plus)
- "Chief of War" (coming August 1)
- "Stick" (coming June 4)
- "Platonic" season 2 (stream season 1 on Apple TV Plus)
- "Fountain of Youth" (coming May 23)
Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
Here's what he's been watching lately:
- I forgot how good 'The Last of Us' is — I'm happy this was only a one-episode season 2 premiere
- 'The Pitt' finale officially cements the Max medical drama as the best show of 2025 — and it has me excited for season 2
- 'The White Lotus' season 3 finale — deaths, recap, predicting season 4, cast reactions and more
Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.