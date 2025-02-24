'Slow Horses' season 6 just got another big update from star Gary Oldman
Sounds like 'Slow Horses' season 6 is nearly done
"Slow Horses" season 5 is still a few months away from arriving on Apple TV Plus. We don't even have an official release date yet — though we're confident it'll come sometime in fall 2025. But none of that has stopped Gary Oldman from giving us a big updates on "Slow Horses" season 6.
At the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last night (Feb. 23), a reporter from Deadline caught up with the British spy thriller star and asked how filming was going for the next, next, season of the Apple TV Plus hit. Oldman then revealed a couple of big pieces of news, including that he "wrapped about two weeks ago."
Gary Oldman on how filming Season 6 of ‘Slow Horses’ is going #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/rTy1wl5tltFebruary 24, 2025
Despite Oldman being done filming Slough House chief Jackson Lamb's scenes it seems the rest of the cast and crew are still hard at work on season 6. Oldman said that "many of the cast members here tonight have flown in and then they go back cause they're still working" with shooting to resume "pretty soon."
This isn't the first such breadcrumb Oldman has dropped for us this award season. Back in January, Oldman gave us a major update from the Golden Globes red carpet, revealing that season 6 was well underway at the time. It now appears that things have progressed quite a bit since then and that filming on season 6 might wrap well before we even get an official release date for season 5.
Of course, this is what a creative team can do when they're not worried about their show being canceled. Apple officially greenlit season 6 back in October, and it's no secret that as long as Oldman is involved, Slow Horses will continue to be made.
So stay tuned for the latest "Slow Horses" season 5 news, and even more season 6 news while you wait for more of MI6's rejects on your TV screen. And make sure to check out our list of the best shows like "Slow Horses" if you're looking for more to watch while you wait.
