New on Apple TV Plus in July 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

As summer begins to roll in, Apple TV Plus is turning up the temperature with a pretty decent lineup of new movies and shows for July. We have a mystery thriller set in Japan (and it’s like a darker version of “Big Hero 6”) and Natalie Portman’s drama about an unsolved murder. Apple TV Plus is one of the best streaming services , so it’s no surprise that we’re getting more quality content.

So, whether you're taking in the heat outside or chilling in the cool indoors, this month's offerings promise to keep you entertained. Here are all the new movies and shows hitting the streamer in July.

‘Sunny’

"Sunny” looks to be an interesting thriller that I’m personally excited to watch. It stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan. Her life is turned upside down when her husband and son disappear in a plane crash with no explanation. In the wake of this tragedy, she is given Sunny (voiced by Joanna Sotomura), an advanced domestic robot created by her husband's electronics company (that she didn’t even know about).

Initially, Suzie is resistant to Sunny's presence, but they eventually form a unique bond. Together, they delve into the mystery behind her family's disappearance and eventually discover a darker reality that challenges Suzie's understanding of the world she knew before her close ones disappeared.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting July 10

‘Me’

This coming-of-age sci-fi series gives us a new take on the superhero genre. It is centered around a 12-year-old boy named Ben (Lucian-River Chauhan) who has trouble navigating typical middle school challenges, like bullies and crushes. However, Ben soon discovers he has the ability to shapeshift. With the help of his stepsister Max (Abigail Pniowsky), Ben learns to control his powers and explores the mysteries affecting his community. This 10-episode series has a blend of personal growth and supernatural adventure, making it a unique addition to the sci-fi genre.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting July 12

‘Omnivore’

"Omnivore” is a documentary series created and narrated by acclaimed chef René Redzepi. The show delves into the relationship between humanity and the key ingredients that have shaped our societies and cultures worldwide. Each episode explores the creation, transformation and consumption of ingredients like bananas, chilies, coffee, corn, pork, rice, salt and tuna.

Through travels to various global locations including Peru, Rwanda, Spain, and beyond, Redzepi and other contributors provide an interesting look at local culinary traditions and the efforts to honor and preserve these essential resources. The series aims to reveal the impact these ingredients have had on human history and culture.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting July 19

‘Lady in the Lake’

In the mood for a gripping noir thriller? You’re in luck, because “Lady in the Lake” is the next big thriller to hit the streamer. The series stars Natalie Portman as Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife who reinvents herself as an investigative journalist, and Moses Ingram as Cleo Johnson, a mother involved in the political struggles of Black Baltimore.

The plot centers around the mysterious disappearance of a young girl, which brings Maddie and Cleo's lives together on a collision course, revealing dangerous secrets and personal ambitions. It also explores themes of identity, ambition and the societal costs women face in pursuing their dreams, making it a compelling watch this summer.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting July 19

‘Time Bandits’

Moving on to the highly anticipated reimagining of the 1981 cult classic movie “Time Bandits." This new series follows an 11-year-old boy named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) who joins a group of mischievous dwarves traveling through time to steal treasures from different historical periods. The dwarves, once employed by the Supreme Being to repair holes in the fabric of time, use these time portals for their fun adventures.

The show looks to combine adventure, fantasy and humor as Kevin and the dwarfs encounter various historical figures and events, creating a chaotic journey through history. Here’s to hoping the series captures the magic and charm of the original movie while introducing it to a new generation of viewers.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting July 24

‘Women in Blue’

"Women in Blue" ("Las Azules") is an upcoming Spanish-language crime drama series set in 1970s Mexico and inspired by true events. It follows four women who join the country’s first female police force, only to find out that their group is merely a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer's rampage.

Determined to bring the killer to justice, María (Bárbara Mori), Gabina (AR. Amorita Rasgado), Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), and Valentina (Natalia Téllez) set up a secret investigation, going against conservative societal norms and challenging the male-dominated police force.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting July 31