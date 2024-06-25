Apple TV Plus top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching now

It’s no secret that Apple TV Plus has steadily carved out a niche for itself with a diverse and high-quality selection of movies. The platform has consistently delivered a mix of original content and exclusive premieres, making it one of the best streaming services to use when you fancy something different.

Even though there are plenty of movies and shows to choose from, it can be frustrating knowing what to actually watch (and whether it’s good or not). That’s why we’ve chosen the best options for you in the Apple TV Plus top 10. We also have a show version if you’re in the mood for binge-watching an engaging series over the weekend.

So, without further ado, here are three must-watch movies that are currently in the Apple TV Plus top 10.

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Tuesday, June 25.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

One of the top-rated dramas on Apple TV Plus right now is "Killers of the Flower Moon", and it’s definitely worth watching if you enjoy western crime. The movie delves into the true story of the Osage murders in the 1920s in Osage County, Oklahoma. The nation had become extremely wealthy due to oil deposits found beneath their land. However, this wealth attracted sinister attention, leading to a series of brutal murders of Osage people.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, a man married to Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone), a wealthy Osage woman. Robert De Niro plays William Hale, a prominent local figure and Ernest's uncle, who is central to the conspiracy. The narrative also focuses on the nascent Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which takes up the case under the leadership of J. Edgar Hoover (Jesse Plemons). With a high score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes , it’s clear that critics approved of this tense drama.

‘The Town’

We have another crime drama movie worth watching. "The Town" is set in Charlestown, a neighborhood in Boston known for its high rate of bank robberies. Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) is a professional bank robber who leads a crew that includes his volatile best friend, James "Jem" Coughlin (Jeremy Renner). During a heist, they take a bank manager named Claire Keesey (Rebecca Hall) hostage but later release her unharmed.

Doug begins to follow Claire to ensure she doesn’t know enough to identify them. As he gets to know her, he starts to fall for her, leading to a complicated relationship built on lies. Affleck's direction, coupled with strong performances — particularly by Renner, who received an Academy Award nomination for his role —makes "The Town" a standout movie in the crime drama genre.

‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’

In the mood for some good action? "Kingsman: The Secret Service" should be your next choice. The narrative centers around Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton), a young man from a troubled background who is recruited by Harry Hart (Colin Firth), a highly skilled agent of a secret spy organization known as Kingsman. The Kingsman agency operates independently of any government and is dedicated to maintaining global peace and stability.

Harry sees potential in Eggsy and offers him a chance to compete for a position as a Kingsman agent. Eggsy, along with other young recruits, undergoes a rigorous and often dangerous training program designed to test their physical and mental capabilities. Of course, there has to be some kind of conflict though. And that comes from the villainous tech billionaire Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson), who hatches a diabolical plan to solve the problem of climate change by drastically reducing the world's population. Sounds exactly like Thanos to me.

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "The Family Plan" (2023)

2. "Argylle" (2024)

3. "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2015)

4. "Napoleon" (2023)

5. "Dune" (2021)

6. "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023)

7. "The Town" (2010)

8. "Contagion" (2011)

9. "Greyhound" (2020)

10. "Ghosted" (2023)