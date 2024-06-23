Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching now

Apple TV Plus stands out as one of the best streaming services for its focus on high-quality original content. Known for acclaimed series like "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Slow Horses," the platform offers compelling storytelling, strong acting performances, and impressive production values across a range of genres including drama, comedy, and sci-fi.

While its library may be smaller compared to some competitors, Apple TV Plus emphasizes quality over quantity, appealing to viewers looking for well-crafted entertainment. If you’re looking for a good show to watch, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve chosen three of the best shows currently in the top 10 list. Whether you're a regular viewer or thinking about giving Apple's shows a try, these are must-sees!

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Sunday, June 23.

‘Trying’

"Trying" is a British comedy-drama series that follows the lives of a couple, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), who are desperate to start a family but face challenges with infertility. As they navigate the emotional rollercoaster of trying to conceive, they decide to pursue adoption. The series explores the ups and downs of their journey, showing their attempts to meet the strict criteria for adoptive parents and deal with the social workers. The couple's journey is further complicated by their interactions with eccentric friends and family members, each offering unsolicited advice and support in their unique ways.

Throughout the series, "Trying" delves into themes of love, commitment, and resilience. Nikki and Jason's relationship is tested as they confront their fears and insecurities, but their unwavering support for each other remains the heart of the show.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Presumed Innocent’

In the mood for some legal drama? "Presumed Innocent" should be your next watch, and yes, it’s a remake of the 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford. The series centers on Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal), a prosecutor in a large city who finds himself accused of the brutal murder of his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). Her murder shakes the legal community and Rusty's life as he struggles to prove his innocence.

As Rusty becomes the prime suspect, his personal and professional worlds begin to unravel, revealing hidden secrets and challenging his perception of truth and justice. “Presumed Innocent” promises to be a gripping narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat, and I'm sure you'll be questioning the nature of Rusty's innocence and the flawed justice system.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Dark Matter’

Now we have an intriguing but mind-bending sci-fi series based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel “Dark Matter.” The show follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist and family man, who is abducted into an alternate version of his life. This new reality quickly becomes a nightmare as he struggles to return to his original life, going through a maze of alternate realities.

The show explores Jason’s psychological state as he confronts different versions of himself and fights to reunite with his true family. But I’m missing one important detail that makes this series so unique and chilling — Jason must save his family from the most terrifying enemy: himself.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

2. "Dark Matter" (2024)

3. "Defending Jacob" (2020)

4. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

5. "Acapulco" (2021)

6. "Trying" (2020)

7. "Loot" (2022)

8. "Palm Royale" (2024)

9. "Sugar" (2024)

10. "The Morning Show" (2019)