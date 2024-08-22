Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

If you’re searching for the next show to watch, you’ll probably look through the top 10 list on some of the best streaming services, including Apple TV Plus. Sure, it’s a great starting point, but let’s be honest — the most popular shows aren’t always the best ones.

While some of its most-watched shows are actually really good, others are a bit more questionable. For example, "Palm Royale" and "The Morning Show" aren’t the greatest, yet they seem to linger on the list for weeks at a time (even a colleague said the former was one of their worst shows of the year ).

So, after diving into the library and giving a fair shot to both the hits and under-the-radar titles, I’ve found three shows that truly stand out (and are worth the hype). Here’s what you should be watching right now…

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Thursday, August 22.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Bad Monkey'

Bad Monkey â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV Plus recently landed a new comedy-drama show with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes , and that’s "Bad Monkey." The show follows Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a disgraced former detective turned health inspector in the Florida Keys, who becomes embroiled in a bizarre mystery after a severed human arm is found by a tourist.

After taking custody of the missing limb and taking it to Miami to be inspected by coroner Rosa (Natalie Martinez), Yancy's easy going life in the Florida Keys is over, and he begins an investigation. As Yancy digs deeper into the case, he encounters a colorful cast of characters, including a voodoo witch, a greedy real estate developer, and, of course, a mischievous monkey.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Slow Horses'

"Slow Horses" season 4 will hit the small screen in just under two weeks, so it’s no surprise that people are watching the show again for a refresher. If you’re new to this British spy thriller, then I can give you a brief rundown of what it’s about (it's also one of our favorite Apple TV Plus shows ).

"Slow Horses" centers around a group of misfit British intelligence agents who have been exiled to a dead-end department known as Slough House. These agents, referred to as “slow horses,” have all made career-ending mistakes and are now relegated to low-grade tasks far from the action of MI5’s main operations. The series follows the team, led by the grizzled and sharp-tongued Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), as they inadvertently get caught up in dangerous missions despite their outcast status.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Sunny'

Sunny â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This new drama on Apple TV Plus soon became one of my favorite shows of the year. "Sunny" revolves around the story of a woman named Suzie (Rashida Jones), who is dealing with the aftermath of losing her son and husband. To help cope with her grief, Suzie receives a highly advanced robot named Sunny (voiced by Joanna Sotomura). The robot is programmed to be an emotional companion, mimicking human behavior and providing comfort.

As Suzie forms a bond with Sunny, she begins to confront her own unresolved feelings of loss and trauma. This AI is also designed to replicate her husband’s personality, and after their initial bonding, it starts providing clues about his disappearance. Of course, diving into such a complex investigation has its risks.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Bad Monkey" (2024)

2. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

3. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

4. "Slow Horses" (2022)

5. "Lady in the Lake" (2024)

6. "Sunny" (2024)

7. "The Morning Show" (2019)

8. "Time Bandits" (2024)

9. "Cowboy Cartel" (2024)

10. "Palm Royale" (2024)