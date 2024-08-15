Apple TV Plus top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching now

As a movie lover who has spent countless hours scrolling through some of the best streaming platforms, I’ve learned the hard way that a spot in the top 10 doesn’t always guarantee quality. And Apple TV Plus is no exception.

While some of its most-watched movies are absolute gems, others can leave you wondering how they even made the cut (like "Argylle" and "The Family Plan"). Even the recent addition "The Instigators", which currently sits in the No.1 spot, isn't worth your time.

But don’t worry — I’ve done the legwork for you. After sifting through the top 10 list on the streamer, I’ve found three movies that are actually worth watching, including a thriller starring Sebastian Stan and Justin Timberlake’s emotional drama. Here are the movies you need to stream right now…

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Thursday, August 15.

BEST MOVIES IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Palmer'

Palmer â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Palmer" is an emotional drama that revolves around Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake), a former high school football star who returns to his hometown in Louisiana after spending 12 years in prison. Palmer moves in with his grandmother and struggles to rebuild his life, finding work as a school janitor.

Palmer's life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes a caretaker for Sam (Ryder Allen), a young boy with gender non-conforming behavior who is bullied by his peers. Sam lives with his drug-addicted mother in a trailer next to Palmer's grandmother's house. As Palmer grows closer to Sam, he begins to form a bond with the boy, stepping into a fatherly role, which helps Palmer find redemption and a sense of purpose. "Palmer" is a touching story about second chances and the power of kindness and love.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Sharper'

Sharper | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

If you're in the mood for a psychological thriller, then "Sharper" should be your next watch. It follows several characters in New York City, each of whom has their own hidden agenda. The plot is divided into segments, each focusing on a different character, gradually revealing how their lives intersect through a series of cons and deceptions.

At the heart of the story is a young man named Tom (Justice Smith), who falls in love with a woman named Sandra (Briana Middleton). As their relationship develops, they get caught up in a very messy web of lies and deceit involving a wealthy family and various con artists.

Sebastian Stan plays Max, a charismatic and cunning con artist who is deeply involved in orchestrating the elaborate schemes that drive the plot. Julianne Moore portrays Madeline, a wealthy and sophisticated woman who becomes embroiled in the cons, often blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Greyhound'

GREYHOUND - Official Trailer (HD) |Â Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

A World War II naval thriller that is definitely worth experiencing is "Greyhound", which is based on the 1955 novel "The Good Shepherd" by C.S. Forester. It tells the story of Commander Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks), who is given command of a U.S. Navy destroyer, code-named "Greyhound."

Set during the Battle of the Atlantic, the movie focuses on Krause's mission to protect a convoy of 37 Allied ships as they cross the treacherous North Atlantic while being pursued by German U-boats, known as the "Wolfpack." The convoy is vulnerable because it has to traverse a section of the ocean called the "Black Pit," where air cover is unavailable. During this harrowing journey, Krause must overcome his own self-doubts and inexperience in command while making split-second decisions to evade or engage the enemy.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "The Instigators" (2024)

2. "The Family Plan" (2023)

3. "Argylle" (2024)

4. "Ghosted" (2023)

5. "Luck" (2022)

6. "Napoleon" (2023)

7. "Greyhound" (2020)

8. "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023)

9. "Palmer" (2021)

10. "Sharper" (2023)