Apple TV Plus just landed a new comedy-drama show — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus is no stranger to pumping out highly-rated projects; recent hits include "Sunny", "Presumed Innocent" and the Erica Tremblay movie, "Fancy Dance" (among others). And, going by the first reactions to their brand-new Vince Vaughn comedy-drama, it looks like the Apple TV Plus library has gained yet another must-watch show.

The show we're talking about is "Bad Monkey", a new black comedy detective drama based on the 2013 book of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. The series takes us down to southern Florida and draws suspended detective, Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), into a bizarre new case that revolves around a severed arm that's turned up on his doorstep.

The first two episodes of "Bad Monkey" arrived on August 14, (here's how to watch "Bad Monkey right now), and the critics agree that the show's off to a strong start. Trying to decide whether the show's right for you? Here's some more info about the show so you can decide whether to check it out.

What is 'Bad Monkey' about?

"Bad Monkey" is a bizarre, black comedy-drama motivated by greed and it's colorful cast of characters, one in which detective-turned-restaurant inspector Andrew Yancy does his best to crack a new case he's convinced is fishy. And no, that's not just because the case begins with a tourist dredging up a severed forearm.

After taking custody of the missing limb and running it up to Miami to be inspected by coroner Rosa (Natalie Martinez), Yancy's easygoing life in the Florida Keys is over, and he begins an investigation that sees him brushing up against the widow of the murder victim, corrupt property developers, a voodoo priestess, and, of course, the eponymous, mischievous monkey.

Apple's full synopsis for the series reads: "'Bad Monkey' tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey".

Should you stream 'Bad Monkey'?

As a streaming writer, I do my best to check out as much TV as possible. Now, I've already dipped into the opening episode of "Bad Monkey", and I'd wager it'll be hard not to get sucked into this breezy black comedy.

Vaughn's a charismatic lead from the get-go, one who bounces off the rest of the ensemble well, and the show's wicked sense of humor already has me laughing. What I've seen of the show so far has convinced me to add "Bad Monkey" to my weekly rotation of shows.

If my reaction's not enough to convince you, then maybe reactions from critics will be. On the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, the series is certified Fresh, and currently holds a 92% critics' score, from a total of 26 reviews. The show doesn't currently have an audience score, but seeing as it only dropped today, that makes sense.

The critical consensus reads: "A vibrant riff on the P.I. serials of television's yesteryear, "Bad Monkey" is a breezy good time that fully leverages Vince Vaughn's motormouth charms",

IGN's Emma Fraser calls the show 'an entertaining, if not scattered, crime comedy', and says "Bad Monkey" is "a show that makes the most of its striking locations, doing justice to the bold colors of the Florida and Bahamas settings. Executive producer Bill Lawrence is now three for three with Apple shows, delivering a match made in heaven with Vaughn."

Similarly, The Daily Beast writer Nick Schager says "Bad Monkey" is: "A vehicle tailor-made for its leading funnyman Vince Vaughn—and one of the year’s sunniest surprises".

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg says the comedy manages to breeze past its flaws, calling it 'an agreeable way to spend 10 hours'. "As a mystery, or a semi-thriller, it doesn't work at all", Fienberg writes. "It is, however, wry, easygoing and sunbaked in a way that appropriately mirrors Hiaasen's tone. With a superb cast led by Vince Vaughn, Natalie Martinez, Michelle Monaghan and Jodie Turner-Smith, plus an impeccable eye for Florida locations, this is an agreeable way to spend 10 hours.".

Not convinced "Bad Monkey" is right for you? Check out our roundup of the best shows on Apple TV Plus for more great streaming recommendations.