'Superman' trailer shows the hero face off against powerful enemies — and a glimpse at the man beneath the cape

Recently, a brief teaser for "Superman" dropped on the official X account, which featured new footage from the upcoming DCU movie. In essence, it was a trailer for the trailer, and now, the full thing has finally landed.

This new full-length “Superman” trailer packs in plenty more action without giving too much away, which is a nice surprise considering trailers like to spoil a lot.

In this case, we see more of the characters and David Corenswet’s Superman taking some pretty brutal beatings from his enemies, including a giant fire-breathing monster tearing its way through the city.

The trailer starts off with Lois Lane interviewing Clark as Superman, which turns into a heated argument as he tries to explain that he saved the world from a war, as "people were going to die."

Superman | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rather than retelling his origin story, the movie delves into Clark Kent's efforts to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas. As a young reporter at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, Clark navigates his dual identity while embodying ideals of truth, justice,and compassion.

This new trailer reveals his inner conflict and how being the hero comes with its consequences. Safe to say I'm officially hyped.

Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan portraying Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor. The movie also introduces Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Krypto the Superdog.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Warner Bros.' synopsis reads: “In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

“Superman” is shaping up to be a thrilling, action-packed ride, and I’m pretty hyped to check it out when it hits theaters on July 11, 2025. This movie is kicking off what looks like a blockbuster-heavy summer.