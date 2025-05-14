'Superman' trailer shows the hero face off against powerful enemies — and a glimpse at the man beneath the cape
The new ‘Superman’ trailer has arrived
Recently, a brief teaser for "Superman" dropped on the official X account, which featured new footage from the upcoming DCU movie. In essence, it was a trailer for the trailer, and now, the full thing has finally landed.
This new full-length “Superman” trailer packs in plenty more action without giving too much away, which is a nice surprise considering trailers like to spoil a lot.
In this case, we see more of the characters and David Corenswet’s Superman taking some pretty brutal beatings from his enemies, including a giant fire-breathing monster tearing its way through the city.
The trailer starts off with Lois Lane interviewing Clark as Superman, which turns into a heated argument as he tries to explain that he saved the world from a war, as "people were going to die."
Rather than retelling his origin story, the movie delves into Clark Kent's efforts to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas. As a young reporter at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, Clark navigates his dual identity while embodying ideals of truth, justice,and compassion.
This new trailer reveals his inner conflict and how being the hero comes with its consequences. Safe to say I'm officially hyped.
Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan portraying Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor. The movie also introduces Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Krypto the Superdog.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Warner Bros.' synopsis reads: “In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”
“Superman” is shaping up to be a thrilling, action-packed ride, and I’m pretty hyped to check it out when it hits theaters on July 11, 2025. This movie is kicking off what looks like a blockbuster-heavy summer.
More from Tom's Guide
Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.