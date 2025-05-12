This DC superhero is confirmed to appear in 3 upcoming shows and movies — including 'Superman' and 'Peacemaker'

With the reveal of the "Peacemaker" season 2 trailer, we got more than just a release date for the Max superhero show — we got a third confirmed casting of Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.

Yes, you're reading that right. It's not the Man of Steel that's seemingly on every DC show or movie call sheet. Heck, he's not even the best Green Lantern (that would be John Stewart).

No, it's Guy Gardner and his absurd bowl cut.

For what it's worth, I am fine with this. I love Nathan Fillion as an actor, so I'm not complaining about getting more of him in the upcoming DC slate. Also, as much as I don't love Guy Gardner, he'll certainly be useful for tonally changing any scene that gets too serious.

So, without further ado, here are the three upcoming DC shows and movies where you'll be able to see Nathan Fillion donning his Green Lantern ring as Guy Gardner, in order of release date.

'Superman' (July 11)

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We don't get much of Fillion's Guy Gardner in the first "Superman" trailer. At the 1:43 mark, we get a shot of his blonde bowl cut and him blasting his Green Lantern ring, and that's it.

But Fillion himself has shed a bit more light on Gardner's role in the upcoming Man of Steel movie. "He's a jerk!" Fillion told TV Guide back in March. "I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!"

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That wasn't all he had to say about Gardner, either. "What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless." Fillion explained. "So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment? And that's the answer."

'Peacemaker' season 2 (Aug. 21)

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

We get a look at Fillion as Gardner almost immediately in the "Peacemaker" season 2 trailer.

The trailer kicks off with Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), interviewing for the Justice Gang. In the room interviewing him are Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Gardner.

The interview doesn't go well, with Peacemaker not getting the gig. But we do get of Gardner being a jerk, and we'll get to see more when the season 2 premiere arrives on Max on August 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

'Lanterns' (early 2026)

(Image credit: John P. Johnson/HBO)

"Lanterns" is an upcoming HBO show centered around two Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre).

In this show, Stewart is a new recruit to the Lantern Corps, who is partnered up with Jordan to investigate a murder in the American heartland. It's being billed as a dark, Earth-based mystery show with consequences for the greater DC universe.

While we don't know exactly what role Fillion's Gardner will play in "Lanterns," he confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he'll be in the upcoming HBO show.