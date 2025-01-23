2025 Oscars nominations announced — here's where to stream them now

The 2025 Oscar nominations have been confirmed. After multiple delays (due to the ongoing wildfires impacting Southern California), Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott took to the stage to announce this year's crop of hopefuls competing for Oscar gold at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025.

It may be courting controversy across the internet, but Netflix's "Emilia Pérez" leads the pack with 13 nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Flanking it are the bladder-burstingly lengthy "The Brutalist" (its runtime is almost four hours) and the smash hit musical "Wicked", both have secured 10 nods each.

This year's awards season has been relatively lacking in surprises but the Academy's decision to nominate Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong for their work in the Donald Trump biopic, "The Apprentice", will ruffle a few feathers. Meanwhile, I'm delighted "Alien: Romulus" is now an Oscar-nominated movie.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. You can watch on ABC or Hulu. Read on for the full nominations list, and where you can stream this Oscar movie right now...

Best Picture

"Anora" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave" (Stream on Peacock)

(Stream on Peacock) "Dune: Part Two" (Stream on Max)

(Stream on Max) "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance" (Stream on Mubi)

(Stream on Mubi) "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) Sean Baker, "Anora" (buy or rent from Amazon)

(buy or rent from Amazon) Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" (Stream on Mubi)

(Stream on Mubi) James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave" (Stream on Peacock)

(Stream on Peacock) Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) Mikey Madison, "Anora" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) Demi Moore, "The Substance" (Stream on Mubi)

(Stream on Mubi) Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) Fernanda Torres, "I’m Still Here"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, "Anora" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" (Stream on Hulu)

(Stream on Hulu) Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave" (Stream on Peacock)

(Stream on Peacock) Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

Best Original Screenplay

"Anora" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "The Brutalist"

"September 5"

"A Real Pain" (Stream on Hulu)

(Stream on Hulu) "The Substance" (Stream on Mubi)

Best Adapted Screenplay

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave" (Stream on Peacock)

(Stream on Peacock) "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "Nickel Boys"

"Sing Sing"

Best Animated Feature

"Flow" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "Inside Out 2" (Stream on Disney Plus)

(Stream on Disney Plus) "Memoir of a Snail" (Stream on AMC Plus)

(Stream on AMC Plus) "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "The Wild Robot" (Stream on Peacock)

Best International Feature

"Emilia Pérez" , France (Stream on Netflix)

, France (Stream on Netflix) "Flow" , Latvia (Buy or rent on Amazon)

, Latvia (Buy or rent on Amazon) "The Girl with the Needle", Denmark

Denmark "I’m Still Here" , Brazil

, Brazil "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", Germany

Best Animated Short

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Best Live-Action Short

"Anuja"

"I'm Not a Robot"

"The Last Ranger"

"A Lien"

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Best Documentary Feature

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "Sugarcane" (Stream on Hulu)

Best Documentary Short

"Death By Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden" (Stream on Paramount Plus)

(Stream on Paramount Plus) "Incident"

"Instruments of a Beating Heart"

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Best Cinematography

"The Brutalist"

"Dune Part Two" (Stream on Max)

(Stream on Max) "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "Maria" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "Nosferatu" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Costume Design

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave" (Stream on Peacock)

(Stream on Peacock) "Gladiator II" (Stream on Paramount Plus)

(Stream on Paramount Plus) "Nosferatu" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"A Different Man" (Stream on Max)

(Stream on Max) "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "Nosferatu" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "The Substance" (Stream on Mubi)

(Stream on Mubi) "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Original Song

"El Mal" from “Emilia Pérez” (Stream on Netflix)

from “Emilia Pérez” (Stream on Netflix) "The Journey" from “The Six Triple Eight” (Stream on Netflix)

from “The Six Triple Eight” (Stream on Netflix) "Like a Bird" from "Sing Sing"

from "Sing Sing" "Mi Camino" from “Emilia Pérez” (Stream on Netflix)

“Emilia Pérez” (Stream on Netflix) "Never Too Late" from “Elton John: Never Too Late” (Stream on Disney Plus)

Best Original Score

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave" (Stream on Peacock)

(Stream on Peacock) "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "The Wild Robot"(Stream on Peacock)

Best Production Design

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave" (Stream on Peacock)

(Stream on Peacock) "Dune: Part Two" (Stream on Max)

(Stream on Max) "Nosferatu" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Film Editing

"Anora" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "The Brutalist"

"Conclave" (Stream on Peacock)

(Stream on Peacock) "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Sound

"A Complete Unknown"

"Dune: Part Two" (Stream on Max)

(Stream on Max) "Emilia Pérez" (Stream on Netflix)

(Stream on Netflix) "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)

(Buy or rent on Amazon) "The Wild Robot"(Stream on Peacock)

Best Visual Effects

"Alien: Romulus" (Stream on Hulu)

(Stream on Hulu) "Better Man"

"Dune: Part Two" (Stream on Max)

(Stream on Max) "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (Stream on Hulu)

(Stream on Hulu) "Wicked" (Buy or rent on Amazon)