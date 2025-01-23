I watched Netflix’s controversial Oscar contender 'Emilia Pérez' — here’s why there’s backlash

Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez” exists between two extremes. In recent weeks, my social media feed has been rife with jokes at the flick’s expense — with a particularly infamous musical number becoming something of a meme — but on the other hand, the movie is also being touted as not just a serious contender for Oscar nominations, but as a potential favorite for Best Picture.

This crime drama mashed with an operatic musical released on Netflix in November and centers on Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón). Emilia is a ruthless cartel leader who fakes their death so they can transition to become a woman and start a new life but finds the past isn’t easy to outrun. Caught up in the fray are Rita (Zoe Saldaña) and Jessi (Selena Gomez).

I caught the movie during its limited theatrical run ahead of its Netflix premiere and generally liked it. I had some problems with the pacing and fully acknowledge that the musical numbers range from mediocre to downright terrible, but the central trio is fantastic. I also enjoyed the movie’s ability to genre-hop. One moment, it’s an intense crime thriller, the next, it resembles a comedy, before transforming into a high-production musical.

When I was first introduced to "Emilia Pérez," the broad consensus was that this Netflix movie was quite special and its high critic ratings suggested it was set to be an awards favorite. However, in the months since, the flick has faced an overwhelming backlash and has been justifiably (but also, at times, unfairly) criticized. So, here’s why “Emilia Pérez” is controversial, and whether I still think it's worth watching in light of all the backlash.

Why is 'Emilia Pérez' so controversial?

Emilia Pérez | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Emilia Pérez" has faced controversy and criticism for various reasons. Among the most prominent is its portrayal of Mexico. The movie’s director, Jacques Audiard, is French, and none of its three lead cast members are of Mexican descent. Only one member of the core cast, Adriana Paz, is from Mexico.

The lack of Mexican talent involved in the movie’s production on both sides of the camera has been a real sticking point for several critics, and it led to an acclaimed Mexican cinematographer labeling the movie “completely inauthentic” in an interview with Deadline . However, there has been some support from the country’s filmmaking community. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro called it “beautiful” and praised Audiard’s abilities.

Following the backlash, the French director offered an apology of sorts during a conversation with CCN . He called the movie an “opera” and not intended to be “realistic," and said, “If there are things that seem shocking in "Emilia Pérez" then I am sorry … Cinema doesn’t provide answers, it only asks questions. But maybe the questions in 'Emilia Pérez' are incorrect.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA)

Another big point of criticism has been its representation of the transgender community. LGBTQ+ organization GLADD was particularly critical, releasing a scathing criticism and labeling the movie a “retrograde portrayal of a trans woman.” The group also expressed concern with the majority of early (positive) reviews being written by cisgender critics.

If Netflix didn’t have enough of a headache due to the above controversies, this week “Emilia Pérez” has found itself being thrown into the ongoing conversation around the use of AI in filmmaking. Reportedly, Karla Sofìa Gascón's singing voice was enhanced using AI, and some purists aren’t happy (However, this feels like an unfair stick to beat the flick with). Fellow Oscar hopeful “The Brutalist” has faced similar criticism for its use of AI.

All this criticism and controversy has had a noticeable impact on the movie’s overall perception. For example, when I saw “Emilia Pérez” back in November 2024, its Rotten Tomatoes rating stood at 82% but it has subsequently dropped to 76%. Meanwhile, its audience score is significantly lower at 35%, though this low rating could be the result of review bombing.

Should you stream 'Emilia Pérez' on Netflix?

(Image credit: PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA)

I find answering the above question significantly harder now than I did just two months ago. “Emilia Pérez” was always an interesting but flawed movie. The fact it's a musical with such a poor soundtrack cannot be easily brushed over but I did believe the central trio each delivered a strong performance. However, with each new wave of controversy stemming from a legitimate source, it becomes much harder to recommend.

And yet, we’re talking about a movie that recently cleaned up at the Golden Globe, scoring 10 nominations and four wins (including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy), so in the film industry, it’s clear the controversy and criticism isn’t having much of an impact. And that fact will only be exacerbated if the flick takes home the major prize at this year’s Oscars.

Whether you think “Emilia Pérez” is worth adding to your Netflix watchlist depends on personal taste, and how impactful you find the above criticisms. Personally, while I am glad I have seen the movie (I’m an awards season completionist), I can’t say it’s a Netflix original that I plan to revisit in the future. And I’m definitely hoping another movie wins big at the Oscars.