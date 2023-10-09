Wow! This 50-inch 4K Fire TV has crashed to $149 in Prime Day deal

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event, more commonly known as October Prime Day, is almost here, but the online retailer is giving us a sneak peek of what we expect with some epic early Prime Day TV deals. And this invite-only discount is one of the strongest yet.

For a limited time, you can get a 50-inch 4K Fire TV Omni for $149 at Amazon. That’s an almost unbeatable deal for a 4K Smart TV of this size. Alternatively, you can score the Hisense 50-inch U6HD 4K QLED TV for $199. It’s $50 more expensive, but you’re getting improved brightness, contrast and color due to its QLED display.

These are invite-only deals, which means they are only available to Amazon Prime members who receive an invitation over the Prime Day period (October 10 and October 11). You’re not guaranteed access if you sign up for an invite, but we still recommend requesting right now in order to have the best chance of being selected.

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $226 on this 50-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This model offers 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, the Fire TV Omni has Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Hisense 50” U6HF 4K TV: was $499 now $199 @ Amazon

Request invite! This affordable Hisense TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10 and HDR10+ as well as Alexa voice controls. It’s also a good budget set for gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, although it only runs at 60Hz. Request an invitation to purchase this TV on Prime Day.

Requesting an invitation is super simple. Just make sure you’re logged into your Prime account and then click the “request invite button,” which is located where you’d normally find the “add to cart” button on the Amazon listing page. The deals start on Oct. 10 and if you are selected Amazon will contact you and you’ll have a limited time to complete your purchase.

The Fire TV Omni may not appear on our ranking of the best TVs, but it's a great value for the money at $149. In our Fire TV Omni review, we saw a peak brightness of 494 nits and 96% coverage of the Rec 709 color space, which are solid results for a TV in this bracket. We also found that this TV handled fast motion and color well.

The Fire TV Omni has a low lag time of 9.8ms, which makes it capable of handling fast-paced gaming. But the 60Hz refresh rate is a drawback. Plus, we heard minimal distortion from the 8-watt speaker system, as well as good clarity for dialogue and sound effects. Nevertheless, if you take your audio seriously, you will probably want to add one of the best soundbars to this TV to further augment the sound.

As for the Hisense U6HF, it's similar to the Hisense U6H, which we consider to be one of the best budget TVs you can buy. The biggest difference between the two is that the U6HF runs on the Fire TV operating system while the U6H runs on Google TV. We prefer the U6H for this reason, but both TVs offer strong performance and excellent value for money.

These TVs are ideal picks for a game room or home office, so be sure to apply for an invitation to be in with a chance to score these epic deals. These aren't the only invite-only deals this Prime Day either. Plus, if you're looking for more TV deals stick with Tom's Guide as we'll guide you through Black Friday and beyond.